Golden State Valkyries (14-14) vs. Las Vegas Aces (15-14) Postgame Notes

August 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Golden State Valkyries (14-14) vs. Las Vegas Aces (15-14)

Golden State 77, Las Vegas 101

By the Numbers

Iliana Rupert set career highs in points (17) and rebounds (eight), shooting 3-8 (37.5 percent) from three and 4-4 from the free throw line. Rupert eclipsed her previous career high in points (14), which she set last game versus Chicago.

Carla Leite got her fifth start of the year, scoring 14 points for her eighth double-digit scoring performance of the season.

Laeticia Amihere added 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Amihere made a career high eight free throws, and was a perfect 8-8 from the line on Sunday.

Kaila Charles scored 13 points on 5-8 (62.5 percent) shooting, including 3-4 (75.0 percent) from three-point range, in just her second game in a Golden State uniform.

The Valkyries had four players in double figures for the 10th time this season.

Golden State went 17-18 (94.4 percent) from the free throw line, and have 51-57 (89.5 percent) from the line in its last four games.

The Valkyries won the fourth, 27-25, with Charles and Rupert each scoring seven points in the frame.

Quotes

HEAD COACH NATALIE NAKASE

ON TODAY'S GAME:

"Late scratches with Ceci (Cecilia Zandalasini) and Tip (Tiffany Hayes), it just motivated us to try to play for them and play together more. But I thought we came out too flat, especially against a team as talented as the Aces. But we came back and we punched them in the third and the fourth; and I love that response that we almost won the third and we won the fourth. So, it just kind of shows how we can fight back."

ON THE TAKEAWAYS FROM THE ROAD TRIP:

"Resiliency, that's been the word for this road trip...That's what I love about our team, it's the next woman up mentality. But it's not just next woman, it's next woman and then let's play tougher together, play more connected. Bringing in Kai (Kaila Charles) so late, and she's been playing really well for us. She had 14 tonight, and she just fit right in. Credit to the players, who love to bring in new people and just embrace her and get her connected as soon as possible."

ON THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING HEALTHY:

"Health is obviously number one for me. So, can't wait to get back into our beds. We recover now we're not flying, now we're not getting dehydrated... But now that we're home, let's recover and let's try to get as healthy as possible, because when we're all healthy, to have 12 healthy will be pretty dangerous."

GOLDEN STATE FORWARD LAETICIA AMIHERE AND CENTER ILIANA RUPERT

ON TODAY'S GAME:

Amihere: "I think a lot of mental lapses. They shot the heck out of the ball, and we didn't adjust in a good manner. I think a lot of mental lapses made the game get away from us."

ON THE TAKEAWAYS FROM THE ROAD TRIP:

Rupert: "I think we can really be focused on the fact that when we stick together, when we defend together, we are in a good position to win the game; and when we have mental lapses or we don't start the game the best way and we are lacking energy, it's going to be harder for us. I think we really need to defend good to attack and make those shots. We saw that on the road trip, so I think we need to continue and be focused on that."

Up Next

Golden State returns home to take on the Aces this Wednesday, August 6 at 7 p.m. PT on KPIX+, KMAX, NBA TV, 95.7 The Game, and the Audacy App.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.