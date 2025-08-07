Golden State Valkyries Announce "Bird Watchers Night" Presented by DoorDash on August 11

August 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - Following the confirmation that the mysterious, unusually large, violet egg, which appeared in Thrive City overnight, is most likely an undetermined bird species, the Golden State Valkyries have announced "Birdwatchers Night" for the team's upcoming game against the Connecticut Sun on Monday, August 11. All fans will receive binoculars, courtesy of DoorDash.

Overnight, a violet-colored, gold speckled egg was found in Thrive City. Chase Center officials sought out wildlife management expert Kenny Elvin to evaluate the egg. While Elvin has stated a strong suspicion that the egg is a bird species, there are no conclusive answers to explain where it came from, or what is inside.

"The egg found in Thrive City has a striking violet color and is unusually large; both characteristics are abnormal," said Elvin. "However, the gold speckles on the shell do resemble the patterns often seen on the eggs of bird species. The most important thing is to ensure this egg is safe, so I am thrilled that the Valkyries have come forward to bring it into Chase Center to ensure a healthy, controlled environment."

The Valkyries have relocated the egg inside Chase Center, having quickly built a nest for the egg, to ensure its safety from the elements, and to continue to monitor the egg's status. The team will also establish a live stream of the egg, given the interest in this story as it continues to develop.







