Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 86, Chicago Sky 65

August 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA DREAM (19-11) vs. CHICAGO SKY (8-22)

Game 30 | August 7, 2025 | Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 15 13 32 26 86

Chicago 18 16 18 13 65

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Chicago

Points Gray (25) Banham (18)

Rebounds Hillmon (11) Cardoso (6)

Assists Canada (6) Cardoso (5)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Te-Hina Paopao, Allisha Gray, Naz Hillmon, and Brionna Jones - improving to 1-0 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. Chicago moves to 30-37 overall (14-18 on the road) and they sweep the regular season series 4-0.

The Dream have now won four straight (two at home, two on the road), matching their longest win streak from last season and longest this season, and have won six of the last seven.

Allisha Gray scored 25 points - her 8th 25+ point game and 13th 20+ point game of the season, extending her 20+ point streak to three games.

Naz Hillmon grabbed 11 rebounds (her second straight double-digit rebound game), joining Brionna Jones as the only Dream players this season with back-to-back 10+ rebound games. She added 7 points and 4 assists.

Nia Coffey delivered 10 second-half points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals off the bench - her 5th double-digit scoring game of the season and second in a row.

Jordin Canada posted 17 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds - her 7th game this season with 15+ points.

Te-Hina Paopao scored 12 points in her sixth start of the season, marking her 7th double-digit scoring game and second as a starter.

Four players finished in double figures: Gray (25), Canada (17), Paopao (12), Coffey (10).

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Brionna Jones answered Chicago's early pressure with a three-pointer.

Canada sliced through traffic for a layup, followed by a deep three from Paopao.

Gray scored her first bucket in the paint and added two free throws.

Canada and Gray combined for 60% of the team's first-quarter points.

Atlanta shot 75% from the free throw line.

Q2

Gray opened with back-to-back baskets to spark the offense.

Paopao fed Jones for an inside finish.

Hillmon hit two at the line, followed by Gray's first three-pointer.

Canada closed the half with a layup, cutting the deficit to six.

Gray led first-half scoring with 7 points in the quarter, hitting double figures before halftime.

Atlanta was perfect from the free throw line in the second (83.3% overall at the half).

Q3

Gray started hot with a deep three, followed by another from Paopao.

Hillmon sank two free throws, and Gray's layup gave Atlanta its first lead, going on a 10-0 run to start the half.

Gray converted an and-one to push the lead further.

Paopao added an interior score before Coffey's steal and fast-break layup.

Atlanta shot 66.7% from three, 64.3% from the field, and 85.7% from the line in the quarter.

The Dream went on a 15-6 run and scored 32 points in the quarter, taking the lead into the fourth.

Q4

Canada opened with four straight points and later hit her first three-pointer.

Paopao drained her third triple, and Canada added another driving layup to extend the lead.

Coffey scored inside to reach double figures.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough hit Atlanta's ninth three-pointer to seal the win.

Canada had 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist in the final period.

The Dream closed on a 17-2 run to secure the 86-65 victory.







