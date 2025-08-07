Washington Acquires Jacy Sheldon

August 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

WASHINGTON, DC - The Washington Mystics have acquired guard Jacy (Jay-cee) Sheldon from the Connecticut Sun in exchange for forward Aaliyah Edwards. The Mystics will also have the right to swap Minnesota's own 2026 first-round pick (Washington received following Karlie Samuelson transaction) for New York's 2026 first-round pick (Connecticut received following Natasha Cloud transaction).

"We are excited to welcome Jacy to the Mystics and think her skill set, energy, and team-first approach will be a great fit for us," said General Manager Jamila Wideman. "She is a competitor and leads through the example of her work-ethic. She has built on her solid rookie campaign and demonstrated an ability to shoot the ball and read the game on both ends of the court."

An Ohio native, Sheldon starred at Ohio State University before being selected fifth overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings and joined the Sun prior to the 2025 season. She has appeared in 28 games (17 starts) for Connecticut this season, averaging 7.5 points (47.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT%), 2.0 assists, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in a career-best 24.1 minutes per game. She is recording career-highs in points per game, steals per game, field goal percentage, and three-point field goal percentage.

Edwards played in 55 games (17 starts) over one-and-a-half seasons in Washington, averaging 7.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. She was selected with the sixth overall pick by the Mystics in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

"We appreciate everything that Aaliyah brought to our organization," added Wideman. "She consistently showed her professionalism and toughness. We're excited for the opportunity ahead of her and wish her the best."

Washington currently holds six picks in the upcoming 2026 WNBA Draft: three in the first round, two in the second round, and one in the third round.







