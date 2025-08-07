Golden State Valkyries (14-15) vs. Las Vegas Aces (16-14) Postgame Notes

August 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries (14-15) vs. Las Vegas Aces (16-14)

Golden State 72, Las Vegas 78

By the Numbers

Golden State posted its 13th consecutive sell-out crowd of 18,064 on Wednesday night. The Valkyries have sold out every home game during their inaugural season.

Janelle Salaün posted her 10th double-digit scoring performance of the season with 13 points and was 5-5 from the line.

Carla Leite added 11 points off the bench for her third consecutive game scoring in double figures.

Tiffany Hayes returned to the starting lineup, scoring a team-high 14 points with nine rebounds, and was 6-7 (85.7 percent) from the free throw line.

Kaila Charles also added 11 points off the bench on 4-5 (80.0 percent) shooting.

Golden State held the Aces to just 18.5 percent (5-27) from three-point range, which is the lowest three-point field goal percentage conceded by the Valkyries this season.

The Valkyries started the game out 17-17 from the free-throw line, and went 18-19 in the contest (94.7 percent).

The nine assists by Golden State are a season low.

Quotes

HEAD COACH NATALIE NAKASE

ON THE OFFENSIVE ADJUSTMENTS:

"I think they were pump-faking us, and unfortunately, I was trying to tell our girls just to kind of stay disciplined on your feet. So I think we got a little happy feet at times, but I thought overall the zone (defense) actually was really successful."

ON HOW KYLAH CHARLES' IMPACT:

"Her composure, her ability to pick up the game plan quickly, her ability to pick up what we want from her quickly. But really, from the players and even from the coaching staff, we just want you to be yourself. She is picking things up really well, credit to her for bringing confidence and bringing a lot of joy. She's out there kind of with passion, but she's smiling too, so she fits right in with our group."

GOLDEN STATE FORWARD JANELLE SALAÜN AND GUARD CARLA LEITE

ON THE OFFENSIVE FLOW TONIGHT:

Salaün: "Well, like you said, we couldn't find each other, and also our shots were not falling. Just the offense wasn't flowing tonight, let's just say that. But I think it started from our defense, and when we don't get stopped after, it's hard to find rhythm in offense."

ON HOW THEY CAN IMPROVE DEFENSIVELY:

Salaün: "The rebounding. I think that's what killed us, and also the fouling, obviously we had too many fouls, and, you know, we fouled. So I think that's when we need to be more disciplined because it wasn't that bad, to be honest with you. But we've got to be consistent for like 40 minutes and 20, 25; it's not enough."

Up Next

Golden State hosts the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, August 9 during SLAM Night at 5:30 p.m. PT on KPIX+, 95.7 The Game, and the Audacy App.







