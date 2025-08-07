Connecticut Sun Acquire Aaliyah Edwards

August 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has acquired forward Aaliyah Edwards from the Washington Mystics, in exchange for Jacy Sheldon and the right to swap Washington's 2026 1st round pick (Minnesota's) for Connecticut's 2026 1st round pick (New York's).

"We are incredibly grateful for everything Jacy has given to the Connecticut Sun," said Morgan Tuck, Connecticut Sun General Manager. "She brought passion, professionalism, and heart to this organization every time she stepped on the court, and her impact was felt far beyond the box score. While it's always difficult to say goodbye, we're excited for what's ahead for Jacy and wish her nothing but success on her new team."

Edwards joins the Sun after spending her WNBA career thus far with the Washington Mystics. She was drafted by the Mystics as the sixth pick overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft and averaged 7.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 18.5 minutes per game during her time in Washington. The 6-3 forward played four seasons with the University of Connecticut Huskies and averaged 13.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game over 132 career games. Edwards left Storrs with a plethora of honors including WBCA All-American (2024), USBWA Second Team All-America (2024), AP Third Team All-America (2023), All-BIG EAST First Team (2023, 24), BIG EAST Most Improved Player (2023), BIG EAST Sixth Woman of the Year (2021) and BIG EAST All-Freshman Team (2021). At the time she left Storrs, Edwards also ranked 15th in program history in scoring (1,861), eighth in rebounds (1,020) and sixth in double-doubles (35). Edwards helped lead UConn to four BIG EAST Regular Season and Tournament Championships, along with three NCAA Final Fours and one NCAA National Championship game appearance. The Kingston, Ontario native has also represented her country at the international level, notably being the youngest member of the 2020 Canadian Olympic squad in Tokyo and making a second appearance in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Bringing Aaliyah to the Connecticut Sun is more than just a roster move; it's a statement about where we're headed as a franchise. Aaliyah is a transformational talent with the mindset and drive that aligns with our vision of building a championship culture. What truly sets her apart is the way she leads, connects, and competes. Aaliyah is the kind of person and player who can help redefine the future of this organization and we're ready to build that future together." - Morgan Tuck, Connecticut Sun General Manager

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.