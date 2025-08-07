Sky Fall to Dream 65-86, Close out Four-Game Home Stretch

August 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







he Chicago Sky lost to the Atlanta Dream 65-86 inside Wintrust Arena on Thursday, Aug. 7. The Sky are now 8-22 on the season, 5-11 at home and 2-12 against the Eastern Conference.

Rachel Banham led the Sky in scoring with 18 points, two assists and one block. Kamilla Cardoso scored 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks. Elizabeth Williams and Ariel Atkins each recorded eight points and four rebounds each, with Atkins also adding four assists.

Rookie Maddy Westbeld contributed six points and three rebounds off the bench, while Rebecca Allen scored five points and two rebounds.

Allisha Gray led Atlanta in scoring with 25 points, four rebounds and two assists to extend the team's winning streak to four. Naz Hillmon's 11 rebounds, eight of which were off the defensive glass, helped the Dream lengthen their lead in the fourth quarter and close out the game against the Sky.

Jordin Canada added 17 points and six assists while recording three steals. Rookie guard Te-Hina Paopao made her fifth career start and contributed 12 points, two assists, one rebound and one block.

More highlights include:

Cardoso's four blocks and five assists were season highs. She matched her previous season high of three blocks in the first half alone

NEXT UP: The Sky go on the road to play the Indiana Fever for the fourth of five times this season on Saturday, Aug. 9. Chicago is 0-3 against the Fever and 29-44 against them all time.

In their most recent matchup, Kelsey Mitchell recorded 35 points, two rebounds and six assists in the Sky's 78-93 loss to the Fever inside the United Center. Rachel Banham put up a season high 26 points and five points while Kamilla Cardoso added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Mitchell put up 17 points, five rebounds and two assists to lead the Fever to a 72-52 victory during their second game on June 7, which was also in the United Center. Aari McDonald scored 12 points off the bench in that game while Natasha Howard added 13.

In the first matchup between the two teams on May 17, the season opener, Caitlin Clark recorded a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the Sky's 58-93 loss to Indiana.

The Fever are 17-13 on the season before Thursday's match against the Phoenix Mercury and sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. Kelsey Mitchell leads the team in scoring averaging 20.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Aliyah Boston is averaging 8.4 rebounds and 15.5 points per game. She was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.

The game between the Sky and Fever tips off at 7 p.m. inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will be broadcast on CBS.

KEY RUNS:

The Sky opened the game on a 12-3 run from 9:03 to 6:31 in the first quarter

Chicago went on a 12-4 run from 7:54 to 1:24 in the second quarter

The Dream went on a 16-4 run from 9:14 to 4:49 in the third quarter

Atlanta went on a 14-2 run from 6:14 to 1:29 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sky recorded three blocks in the second quarter

Atlanta shot 30.3% from the field during the first half (10 of 33)

The Dream scored 32 points in the third quarter

Atlanta outpaced Chicago 13-2

The Dream had 25 free throw attempts to the Sky's 13

Atlanta led 13-4 in second chance points

The Dream outscored the Sky 15-8 in points off turnovers

Atlanta recorded 37 rebounds to Chicago's 27

The Dream shot 62.0% from the field during the second half (18 of 29)

The Sky shot 30.8% (4 of 13) from three while the Dream shot 42.9% (9 of 21) from deep

CHICAGO NOTES:

Rachel Banham accounted for eight of Chicago's 18 points in the first quarter (six points, two points created from assists)

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for 10 of the Sky's 16 points in the second quarter (two points, eight points created from assists)

Ariel Atkins accounted for eight of Chicago's 18 points in the third quarter (four points, four points created from assists)

ATLANTA NOTES:

Allisha Gray accounted for seven of the Dream's 15 points in the first quarter (four points, three points created from assists)

Gray scored seven of Atlanta's 13 points in the second quarter

Gray scored nine of the Dream's 32 points in the third quarter

Jordin Canada accounted for 12 of Atlanta's 26 points in the fourth quarter (ten points, two points created from assists)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.