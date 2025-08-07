Aces Prepare for Final Regular Season Clash against Seattle Storm at Home Friday

August 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (16-14) are set to host 4 games in 7 days this coming week, starting with their fourth and final contest against the Seattle Storm (16-14) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on A'ja Wilson's 29 th birthday. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. PT and will air nationally on ION.

MILESTONE WATCHES: NaLyssa Smith needs 8 more rebounds to reach 1,000 career rebounds. Wilson (500) needs 6 more blocks to pass No. 9 Ruth Riley (505) on the league's all-time blocked shots list.

Both teams currently stand at 16-14 overall, but the Storm have the head-to-head advantage (2-1) over the Aces and thus are currently higher in the regular season standings at the No. 7 spot, with the Aces at No. 8.

In the last 8 games, Wilson averaged 19.8 points on 50.8% shooting and 8.9 rebounds. She remains among the top 5 league leaders in four categories, including No. 1 in blocks (2.3 bpg), No. 2 for scoring (21.5) and rebounding (9.1 rpg) and No. 5 for steals (1.7 spg).

Further bolstering the Aces are a trio of guards who are averaging double-digit scoring, led by Jackie Young's 16.6 ppg, while Jewell Loyd and Chelsea Gray add 11.4 ppg and 11.0 ppg. Gray and Young have dished out 136 assists apiece this year (4.5 apg). The midseason trade for Smith brings in an additional 7.7 ppg and 5.7 rpg.

Friday's game will likely mark the debut of Seattle's Brittney Sykes, a 2025 WNBA All-Star, who was traded to the Storm from the Washington Mystics on August 5. In 25 games this season, Sykes averaged 15.4 points and 4.3 assists in 30.9 minutes.

Skylar Diggins is averaging 13.2 points and 5.8 assists since the All-Star break, while Nneka Ogwumike has tallied double figures in all but 3 games (out of 30) this season. She averaged 21.7 points on 54% field goal shooting and 40% from distance over the last 7 games.

Seattle is 1 st in the league in steals (8.4 spg) and 3 rd in blocks (4.9 bpg), but leads the league in turnovers (13.0). The Storm take advantage of 17.4 points off opponent turnovers and also give up the 3 rd fewest points off their own turnovers with 13.8 per game.

Since the All-Star break, the Storm posted the highest defensive rating in the league (97.1 DER), on the other hand, they posted the fourth-worst offensive rating (98.6 OER) during that time.

LAST TIME(S) OUT: Wilson led the Aces against the Storm in their 3 previous meetings with 18.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 3.3 bpg. Young added 16.0 ppg and 3.0 apg, Loyd averaged 13.0 points and 50% (8-16 3 FGs) shooting from distance, while Gray averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 assists.

Las Vegas averaged 80 ppg and 35.7 rpg and shot 44.5% from the field, including 43.5% from distance, versus the Storm.

The Storm averaged 87.3 points on 50% shooting from the field, 44.3% from 3-point land and 34.3 rebounds against Las Vegas this season. On May 25, guard Erica Wheeler tallied a then season-high 21 points on 60% shooting from 3-point range. Over the 3 games, Ogwumike posted 19.0 ppg and 9.3 rpg, Gabby Williams averaged 16.7 ppg and 7.0 rpg, Wheeler averaged 15.3 ppg and Diggins contributed 15.0 ppg and 6.3 apg.

Megan Gustafson was still on the injured list for all 3 games, while the Aces, who added Smith since the teams last met, still listed Elizabeth Kitley (5.5 ppg in 2 games) and Tiffany Mitchell (2.3 ppg in 3 games) on the roster against the Storm.

UP NEXT: The Aces continue their home stand against the Connecticut Sun (5-23), and hold a 3-0 season advantage over the Sun. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena and air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 7, 2025

