Valkyries Fourth Quarter Comeback Comes up Short against Aces

August 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries fell 78-72 against the Las Vegas Aces at Chase Center on Wednesday night.

The Valkyries trailed by 10 points heading into the final frame, but a 9-2 run to open the quarter cut the lead to three points. The Valkyries held the Aces to 2-for-12 shooting in the fourth quarter, but ultimately were unable to do enough on the offensive end to take the lead.

HAYES AND ZANDALASINI RETURN

Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini both re-entered the lineup on Wednesday night. Hayes missed the last two games with a leg injury, while Zandalasini missed the last three contests due to a foot injury.

Hayes scored a team-high 14 points to go along with a season-high-tying nine rebounds. Hayes did the most damage in the fourth quarter, scoring eight of her 14 points in the frame.

SALAÜN'S SCORING

Janelle Salaün led the Valkyries offense recording 13 points in the contest on 4-for-11 shooting. Salaün also added a team-high three assists.

CARLA'S CONTRIBUTIONS

Carla Leite played 24 minutes on Wednesday, scoring 11 points and showing off her ability to get to the rim.

CHARLES CONTINUES TO SHINE

In her third game as a member of the Valkyries, Kaila Charles once again made her impact felt on the court. Charles scored in double digits for the second consecutive game, scoring 11 points on an extremely efficient 4-for-5 shooting.

FREE THROW SHOOTING

The Valkyries made 18-of-19 (94.7%) free throws on Wednesday, their second best free throw shooting night of the season.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries host the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, Aug. 9 (5:30 p.m.; KPIX+) in the fifth and final regular season matchup between the two teams. The team will then host the Connecticut Sun on Monday, Aug. 11 (7 p.m.; KPIX+) before going on a two-game roadtrip.







