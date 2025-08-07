Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Sparks - 8/9/25

August 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries will host their So-Cal rivals, the Los Angeles Sparks, at Chase Center on Saturday. Saturday's game has an updated start time, tipping off at 5:30 p.m. PT. The Valkyries are 2-1 in the regular season series against the Sparks, with Saturday's game being the final matchup. Golden State has yet to play the Sparks since Cameron Brink returned from an ACL injury and Julie Vanloo joined the team after being waived by the Valkyries. The Valkyries are 0.5 games ahead of Los Angeles for the eighth and final playoff spot - they can secure the head-to-head tiebreaker with a win.

Valkyries vs. Sparks

Saturday, Aug. 9 | Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento), NBA TV

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Valkyries fell 78-72 against the Las Vegas Aces at Chase Center on Wednesday night. The Valkyries trailed by 10 points heading into the final frame, but a 9-2 run to open the quarter cut the lead to three points. The Valkyries held the Aces to 2-for-12 shooting in the fourth quarter, but ultimately were unable to do enough on the offensive end to take the lead. » Full Game Recap

LOS ANGELES SCOUTING REPORT

The Los Angeles Sparks have won seven of their last eight games and are peaking at the right time as they approach the final month of the regular season. Kelsey Plum headlines the Sparks as their lone All-Star, but they have a plethora of contributors of late. Dearica Hamby has put up All-Star caliber numbers all season, averaging 17.5 points and 8.1 rebounds and has scored in double figures in 15 straight games. Rickea Jackson has eclipsed 20 points in five of the last seven games and Cameron Brink has combined for eight blocks over her last two games in just her second and third games back from a torn ACL. Brink, the second overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, played collegiately at Stanford University and is Stephen Curry's God-sister.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.