Aces Roll Past Valkyries 101-77 Behind Jewell Loyd's 27-Point Game

August 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (15-14) secured a 101-77 win against the Golden State Valkyries (14-14) on Sunday afternoon at Michelob ULTRA Arena. In the second of back-to-back weekend games, Jewell Loyd scored a team-high 27 points off the bench on 7 of 11 shooting from 3-point range - tying the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a game. Jackie Young (20), A'ja Wilson (14) and Chelsea Gray (11) rounded out the double digit scoring for the Aces, while Wilson contributed 14 rebounds and Young was 2 assists shy of a double-double.

Illiana Rupert led 4 Valkyries in double figures with 17 points. Laeticia Amihere and Veronica Burton tallied 14 apiece.

SCORE BY PERIOD

Team 1 2 3 4 Final

Aces 27 23 26 25 101

Valkyries 14 11 25 27 77

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 27, Golden State 14)

After an early 7-7 tie, the Aces took a 9-7 lead and never looked back. Holding a 16-12 lead, Las Vegas finished the quarter on a 11-2 run, fueled by the last 5 Las Vegas points from Gray. Las Vegas made 9 of 16 field goals (.562) and shot 3 of 6 from distance; Golden State made 5 of 14 field goals (.357) and was just 1 of 5 from beyond the arc. Wilson and Gray led all scorers with 7, while Burton paced the Valkyries with 5.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 50, Golden State 25)

After a Golden State layup, the Aces extended their lead with a 9-0 run for a 36-16 score at the 7:26 mark. Amihere went on a 6-0 scoring run to bring Golden State within 14, 36-22. However, the Aces responded with a quarter-ending 14-3 run. Golden State went cold in the second period, making just 4 of 20 (.200) from the field and 1 of 12 (.083) from distance, while Las Vegas shot 7 of 15 (.467) overall and 4 of 7 (.571) from beyond the arc. Loyd led with 8 points, including 5 of the Aces last 7; Amihere had 6 for the Valkyries.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 76, Golden State 50)

Young scored the first 7 points for Las Vegas, while the first 3 made field goals from Golden State came from beyond the arc in a 13-7 spurt out of the locker room. The Aces scored the game's next 7 points for a 64-38 lead, which never dropped below 21 points the rest of the game. The final 12 points in the frame from Las Vegas came from 3-point, including a trio of treys from Loyd. Young (10) and Loyd (9) combined for 19 of the Aces 26 points in the quarter, while Carla Leite tallied 8 for the opposition.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 101, Golden State 77)

The lead fluctuated between 21 and 28 points in the final frame, with Aaliyah Nye, Young and Loyd scoring 5 apiece. Loyd knocked down her 7th 3-pointer of the game at the 7:06 mark, tying the franchise record for most 3s made in a game. Five Aces players knocked down a 3-pointer in the fourth and combined to go 5 of 15 from distance. Amihere scored 8 for Golden State.

KEY STATS

Las Vegas shot 46.1% (35-76 FGs) from the floor and 45% (18-40 3pt FGs) from 3-point land; Golden State netted 34.2% (25-73 FGs) from the field and hit 29.4% (10-34 3pt FGs) from distance.

The Aces narrowly outscored the Valkyries 28-26 points in the paint, 28-27 on second chance points and 6-2 on the fast break.

The Aces gave up 13 points off 16 turnovers, but capitalized for 15 points off 14 Golden State turnovers.

The Aces outrebounded the Valkyries 46-39.

The Aces' bench outscored the Valkyries bench 50-32.

GAME NOTES

Loyd's 7 3-pointers tied a franchise high, which was previously accomplished on 8 different occasions. Becky Hammon recorded the most such games for the franchise with 4.

Today marked the 6th career game for Loyd with at least 7 made 3-pointers, which ranks No. 2 among all-time WNBA career leaders. Diana Taurasi is No. 1 with 16 games with 7 or more 3s; Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Mitchell and Arike Ogunbowale are tied at No. 3 with 5 such games apiece.

The Aces posted season-highs for offensive rebounds (18), total rebounds (46), 3-pointers made (18) and 3-pointers attempted (40).

The 18 made 3-pointers tied the franchise high, previously set against Los Angeles on May 23, 2022.

Loyd (5,864) passed Breanna Stewart (5,859) for No. 16 on the league's all-time scoring list. She needs 142 to pass No. 15 Seimone Augustus (6,005). No. 24 Wilson (5,315) trails No. 23 Lindsay Whalen (5,523) by 208 points.

Wilson has now tallied 111 career double-doubles - No. 6 in league history and No. 3 among active players.

With 2 steals tonight, Young now ranks No. 3 in franchise history in steals with 250, after passing Jia Perkins (249).

Young went 3 of 3 from the line, extending her streak at the charity stripe without a miss at 32 straight since the 4th quarter against New York on July 8.

The Aces recorded their 39th straight sellout with 10,445 fans in attendance.

The Aces were without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

UP NEXT: It's a little déjà vu for the Aces, who are back on the road Wednesday to face Golden State again in their fourth and final regular season game against the Valkyries. The game, which tips at 7 p.m. PT, will air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV







