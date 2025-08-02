Aces Drop Back to .500 with Loss to Lynx

August 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (14-14) fell behind early, were unable to recover against the hot-shooting Minnesota Lynx (24-5) and dropped back to .500 with a 111-58 loss on Saturday afternoon at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Jewell Loyd scored a team-high 12 points and A'ja Wilson chipped in 10.

Kayla McBride closed with a game-high 24 points, all from beyond the arc.

SCORE BY PERIOD

Team 1 2 3 4 Final

Aces 17 16 16 9 58

Lynx 35 32 25 19 111

First Quarter Highlights (Minnesota 35, Las Vegas 17)

Minnesota, which connected on 6 of 7 from distance in the first quarter, hit their first 4 3s for a 14-4 lead at 6:47. Minnesota continued to pull away, thanks to 73.7% (14-19 FGs) shooting from the field overall. The Aces made 43.8% (7-16 FGs) of their attempts from the floor and 1 of 2 from 3-point. McBride scored 12 on 4 of 4 from afar and Loyd checked in for a high of 7 for the Aces.

Second Quarter Highlights (Minnesota 67, Las Vegas 33)

Minnesota's hot hand improved to 80% (12-15 FGs) as it hit all 7 of its 3-point attempts while expanding the lead to 37 at halftime. The Aces netted 37.5% (6-16 FGs) of its field goal attempts and went 3 of 6 from distance. Wilson scored 6 for the Aces and McBride again had 12, all from 3-point land.

Third Quarter Highlights (Minnesota 92, Las Vegas 49)

Trailing 74-41 with 5:22 to play in the third, Aces coach Becky Hammon swapped out her starters; Minnesota kept two of its in through the 2:21 mark (83-44) and a third subbed out with 11 seconds remaining (92-49). Las Vegas shot 35% (7-20 FGs) in the quarter; Minnesota cooled to 44.4% (8-18 FGs) and 3 of 9 from behind the arc. Napheesa Collier tallied 14 points and no Aces player scored more than 4.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Minnesota 111, Las Vegas 58)

Minnesota's lead never dropped below 42 points. Both teams relied heavily on their reserves for the final frame.

KEY STATS

Las Vegas finished shooting 34.3% (23-67 FGs) from the field and 8 of 26 from distance; Minnesota made 59.2% (42-71 FGs) of its field goal attempts and hit 17 of its 27 3-pointers.

The Lynx outrebounded the Aces 45-22.

The Lynx outscored the Aces 44-28 in the paint, 9-8 on second chances and 29-2 in the fast break.

The Aces gave up 23 points off 16 turnovers and flipped Minnesota's 12 TOs into 9 points.

GAME NOTES

Loyd (5,837) needs 2 more points to pass Brittney Griner (5,838) for No. 18 on the league's all-time scoring list and 5 to pass Becky Hammon (5,841) for No. 17. Wilson (5,301) is at No. 24, and needs 23 to pass No. 23 Lindsay Whalen(5,223).

UP NEXT: The Aces remain at home for the second of back-to-back games this weekend with a 3 p.m. tip Sunday against the Golden State Valkyries (14-13), which will air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV.







