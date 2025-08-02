Postgame Notes: MIN vs LVA (8.2.25)

MINNESOTA LYNX (24-5) 111, Las Vegas Aces (14-14) 58

August 2, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Kayla McBride poured in a game-high 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting (72.7%), shooting 8-of-10 from three-point range. With her eight threes, McBride tied her career high and the franchise record for made three-point field goals, also becoming the first player in WNBA history to make eight three-point baskets without a miss in a half.

In today's contest, McBride also contributed five assists, two rebounds and three steals, marking 400 career steals at 6:18 in the third quarter.

Courtney Williams tallied nine points on 4-of-5 shooting (80.0%) from the floor, adding nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block. With an assist in the first quarter at 8:43 to McBride, Williams marked her 400th assist as a Lynx.

Today marked Jessica Shepard's third double-double off the bench this season, and the 13th overall of her career, posting 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting (87.5%), along with 14 rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Shepard is one of two players in the WNBA this season to record multiple double-doubles off the bench (Aneesah Morrow, 2).

Shepard's 46 +/- in today's contest is the fourth highest in WNBA history, standing behind three members of the 2017 Lynx squad:

Pienette Pierson 53 Aug. 18, 2017

Sylvia Fowles 49 Aug. 18, 2017

Maya Moore 47 Aug. 18, 2017

Jessica Shepard 46 Aug. 2, 2025

In 23:27 minutes off the bench, Natisha Hiedeman added 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting (70%) from the floor and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Hiedeman has now made two or more three-point field goals in her last three games while also contributing four assists, three rebounds, and one block.

Team Notes

Minnesota's 53-point margin of victory is the largest in WNBA history by a road team, and the second-most by any team in league history. Lynx teams own both of the victories, with the 2017 Minnesota squad defeating Indiana on Aug. 18, 2017.

The Lynx have now scored 100+ points in back-to-back games and in three of their last four contests. This is the fifth time this season the Lynx have scored 100 points or more, and the first time in franchise history a Lynx team has scored 100+ points in five or more games in a single season.

Today marked the 13th time this season Minnesota has held an opponent under 40% shooting, keeping Las Vegas to 23-of-67 (34.3%) from the floor in the contest. The Lynx are now 175-9 since 2011, and 12-1 this season, when holding opponents to 40% or below from the field.

The Lynx connected on a season-high 17 three-pointers, shooting 17-of-27 from beyond the arc. The team's first half performance Lynx set a franchise record for made three-point field goals in a half (13) (previous was 10 - May 31, 2006).







