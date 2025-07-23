Postgame Notes: MIN vs CHI (7.22.25)

MINNESOTA LYNX 91 (21-4), CHICAGO SKY 68 (7-16)

July 22, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Kayla McBride and Napheesa Collier each tallied a game-high 19 points in tonight's contest. McBride shot 8-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-7 from three-point range, while Collier went 8-of-16 from the floor, adding eight rebounds and four assists. This marks the eighth time this season the duo have each scored 15+ points in the same game.

Collier's 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks in tonight's contest is her franchise-best, and fourth career 4x4 game (pts/reb/ast/blk).

McBride's eight field goals moved her into eighth place on Minnesota's leaderboard for made field goals, totaling 739 as a Lynx and surpassing Svetlana Abrosimova (734).

Diamond Miller notched eight points, all from the free throw line, finishing a perfect 8-of-8 from the charity stripe. Miller is shooting a career-high 94.7% from the line this season.

Bridget Carleton posted 11 points, five rebounds, and tied a season-high three steals tonight. Tonight marked Carleton's sixth double-figure performance of the season, and her fourth with three or more baskets from beyond the arc. Carleton has totaled 393 three-point baskets in her career, the second most among current Lynx players behind McBride (674).

Alanna Smith finished the night with 10 points, four assists, two assists, one block, and one rebound. Smith marked her 300th career assist at 1:45 in the second quarter with a pass to McBride beyond the arc.

Team Notes

The Lynx held the Sky to just 68 points on 39.3% shooting (24-of-61) from the field, marking the 11th time this season Minnesota has held an opponent under 40% shooting. The Lynx are now 174-9 since 2011 when keeping opponents below 40% from the floor.

Tonight's final 23-point spread equals Minnesota's largest winning margin against Chicago, all time. The Lynx posted a 110-87 victory on Sept. 1, 2017 at Xcel Energy Center, in their previous largest victory.

Minnesota now improves to 21-4 on the season, tying the franchise's best 25 game start to the season.

21-4 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â2012 ¬â ¬âMinnesota Lynx

21-4 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â2016 ¬â ¬âMinnesota Lynx

21-4 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â2017 ¬â ¬âMinnesota Lynx







