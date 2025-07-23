Wings Soar out of Break with Big Win at Seattle

July 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle, WA - The Dallas Wings scored an 87-63 win at the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Four Wings finished in double figures led by Arike Ogunbowale who tallied 20 points off 7-12 shooting, becoming the franchise career leader in field goals made. Playing in Seattle for the first time since being traded from the Storm on June 14, Li Yueru snagged a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with eight points.

It was a tale of two halves for Dallas (7-17) as they shot under 40 percent from the field over the first 20 minutes and scored just 34 points before knocking down 50 percent of their shots in the second and scoring 53, while limiting the Storm (14-10) to just 27 points over the final 20 minutes. Paige Bueckers had just two points at halftime before finishing with 14, shooting 66.7 percent over the third and fourth quarters. The Wings committed 12 first-half turnovers leading to 16 Storm points, compared to just four second-half miscues which Seattle did not score from.

The 24-point margin of victory is the third-largest over Seattle in Wings franchise history and most since a 27-point win on July 17, 2013. It marks just the fifth time Dallas has beaten Seattle by 20 or more and the first since the Wings relocated to North Texas.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Ogunbowale (20) Yueru (10) Bueckers, Jones (6)

Seattle Ogwumike (22) Magbegor (9) Williams (8)

The Wings featured a starting lineup of JJ Quinerly, Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Luisa Geiselsöder and Li Yueru for the third time this season. Seattle opened the game on an 8-0 run forcing a Wings timeout at the 6:28 mark. Six of the eight points came off Dallas turnovers, as the Wings committed six miscues over the first three-and-half minutes. Dallas scored four straight out of the timeout with buckets by Ogunbowale and Aziaha James. Seattle countered with four points to bring its lead back to eight, 12-4. Yueru drained a three before Haley Jones added two more to close the gap to five, 14-9, with three minutes left in the quarter.

DiJonai Carrington returned from injury, seeing her first game action since June 20 at the Connecticut Sun. Carrington and Ogunbowale free-throws stretched the Dallas run to 8-0 as the Wings moved within two, 14-12, with less than two minutes left in the quarter. After five straight points from the Storm, Geiselsöder sank a corner three with 31 seconds left to move back within four. Dallas shot 35.7 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep over the opening 10 minutes, with Ogunbowale leading the Wings with four points. The seven turnovers matched the Wings 2025 single-quarter high.

Second Quarter: Dallas 19, Seattle 17

Grace Berger, who signed a seven-day hardship contract with the Wings last week, made her Dallas debut in the second, picking up two quick rebounds and an assist. Seattle saw its lead grow to double figures twice in the second, including a 10-point advantage, 36-26, with 1:33 left in the half. The Wings closed the half on an 8-0 run, however, including a buzzer-beater three from Ogunbowale to close within two, 36-34, at the break. Geiselsöder had a game-high eight points in the second while Dallas outshot Seattle 42.1 percent to 38.1 percent.

Third Quarter: Dallas 32, Seattle 15

The Wings more than doubled up the Storm in the third, erupting for 32 points - two shy of their season high for points in a quarter - while holding Seattle to just 15. Dallas went on a 17-0 run spanning the second and third quarters to take a 43-36 lead with 8:44 left in the frame. The Wings lead grew to 15 by the end of the period as Ogunbowale scored 11 points and Dallas shot 55.6 percent from the field while limiting the Storm to just a 23.5-percent clip. Ogunbowale drained three triples while Seattle shot just 1-4 from deep.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 21, Seattle 12

The Dallas lead swelled to 19, 77-58, with 4:44 remaining, forcing a Storm timeout. Ogunbowale made it a 21-point advantage with 3:39 left with her seventh field goal of the game to become the franchise's all-time leader in field goals made (1,477), passing Deanna Nolan (1,476; 2001-2009). Haley Jones scored six points in the fourth to bring her total to 10 on the night for her second straight double-digit scoring performance. She also matched Bueckers for the team high with six assists to record a season high.

With Bueckers' six dimes, she tied Caitlin Clark for fastest in WNBA history to reach 300 points and 100 assists, doing so in 19 games. She enters Friday's game with 345 points and 105 assists.

Led by Yueru and Quinerly's career-high seven rebounds, Dallas matched its season high with 48 boards, outrebounding the Storm by 14. The Wings made double-digit threes (10) for the fourth time this season and second straight game, including Geiselsöder knocking down a career-best three triples. The Dallas bench outscored the Seattle reserves 23-9, with Aziaha James adding seven points.

Up next for the Wings, Dallas will remain on the West Coast and visit the Golden State Valkyries on Friday. Tipoff at Chase Center is slated for 9 p.m. CT with the game airing nationally on ION. The Wings scored an 80-71 win when the teams met on June 17 in Texas.







