Fever Host Aces on Thursday Night

July 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever (12-12) return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday to host the Las Vegas Aces (12-11). The Fever and Aces have split a pair of games so far this season, with both teams winning on their home floor. Most recently, Indiana thumped Las Vegas 81-54 on July 3.

Indiana has dropped its last two contests, both losses in New York to the Liberty on either side of the All-Star break. The Fever actually led 67-60 over the defending WNBA champions with a little over two minutes remaining in the third quarter on Tuesday, but the Liberty reeled off 15 unanswered points to surge ahead and never relinquished the lead en route to a 98-84 win.

All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell had a big night on Tuesday, scoring 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting, her second-highest scoring output of the season.

The Aces have won three straight games to surge above .500. Three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson continues to lead the Las Vegas attack. Wilson ranks second in the WNBA in scoring at 22.4 points per game, second in rebounding (9.3 per contest), and first in blocks (2.4 per game). Wilson has been on a tear during Las Vegas' win streak, recording three straight double-doubles and averaging 31.7 points and 12.7 rebounds over that span.

Beyond Wilson, Jackie Young averages 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray contributes 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, while Jewell Loyd adds 11 points and 4.3 rebounds.

The Fever will debut their relaunched special edition 'Stranger Things' uniforms on Thursday.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 23, 2025

