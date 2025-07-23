Bobby Wagner Joins Seattle Storm Ownership Group

July 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today that Super Bowl XLVIII Champion and All-Pro Linebacker, Bobby Wagner, will join the team's ownership group. Wagner, a second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, spent his first 10 seasons in the Emerald City, where he holds three of the team's records for most tackles in a single-season and leads all active players in total tackles. He's currently entering his 14th season, where he was voted to 10 Pro Bowls and named to 11 All-Pro teams.

"Bobby is a hometown hero who has had immeasurable impact on the Seattle community," said Seattle Storm Co-Owner Lisa Brummel. "He shares our desire to grow the game and knows the value and importance of investing in women's sports. As we continue to build on the incredible legacy of the Storm franchise, we are excited to add Bobby's experience and expertise to the mix."

"It's an honor to join the Seattle Storm ownership group and support a franchise that has consistently set the standard in women's professional sports," said Wagner. "This is about more than basketball, it's about investing in a legacy of excellence, empowering women, and continuing to elevate the game for future generations."

The Seattle Storm is one of the most successful franchises in the WNBA, winning four championships and making 19 playoff appearances in 25 seasons. Last year, the ownership group opened the BECU Storm Center for Basketball Performance, a $64 million training facility that showcases the organization's pioneering vision for the future of women's basketball. Earlier this year, Forbes ranked the Storm as the third most valuable team in the league.

Off the court, the Storm is committed to promoting fitness and health, advancing social justice and making a lasting impact in Seattle and the broader Pacific Northwest. Through youth development programs, equity and accessibility-focused partnerships, and its Force4Change platform, the Storm is dedicated to long-term community impact.







