Storm Dropped by Dallas

July 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - Nneka Ogwumike scored 22 points on Tuesday night, but the Dallas Wings powered through to beat the Seattle Storm inside Climate Pledge Arena, 87-63.

Gabby Williams added 14 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals for the Storm. It was her sixth game this season with at least four steals, setting a franchise record. She now has multiple steals in 18 games this season.

Ezi Magbegor chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds, including a career-high eight made free throws. She went for a perfect 8-for-8 and has now hit 14 in a row from the line over the last four games.

In the first half, Seattle scored 16 points off the Wings' 12 turnovers. The Storm forced six of those Dallas turnovers before the Wings scored a point, which matches the franchise record for turnovers forced before allowing a single point to begin a game.

Overall, the Storm shot a season-high 92.9 percent at the foul line (13-of-14).

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 20 points. Rookie Paige Bueckers had 14 in her first Seattle appearance.

UP NEXT: The Storm plays the Chicago Sky on Thursday, July 24 at 5:30 pm PT. This is the first of three road games coming up for Seattle. The game will be broadcast locally on KOMO and CW Seattle and is available for Prime Video users in Washington state.







