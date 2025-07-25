Postgame Notes: MIN vs LVA (7.25.25)
July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNESOTA LYNX 109 (22-4), Las Vegas Aces 78 (12-13)
July 25, 2025
Lynx notes
Player Notes
Napheesa Collier delivered a game-high 25 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor and 10-of-13 from the free-throw line. Collier also added nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block, marking her 11th 25+ point game of the season, the most such games in the WNBA this season.
Courtney Williams poured in 23 points on a season-high 10-of-12 (83.3%), including 3-of-4 from deep and shooting from the floor five assists. Tonight marked Williams'sixth game of the season with 20+ points and 5+ assists.
Williams is the first player in the WNBA to reach 370+ points, 170+ assists and 130+ rebounds in the 2025 season so far.
Bridget Carleton tied her season high in scoring with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor, including going 3-of-5 from the three-point line. Carleton has scored three or more baskets from beyond the arc in three of her last four games.
Kayla McBrid e added 13 points on 3-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc, three rebounds, and three assists. Tonight's contest put McBride at 12th all-time in games played in Lynx franchise history (162), surpassing Monica Wright (161).
Jessica Shepard anchored the bench, recording her third double-double of the season and 13th of her career, finishing with 10 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Tonight marked Shepard's fifth career double-double off the bench, the most by any Lynx player in franchise history.
Team Notes
Minnesota totaled a season high 109 points on 37-of-68 shooting (54.4%) from the floor and 10-of-25 (40%) from beyond the arc. Tonight's 109 points ties the fifth-highest total in regulation in Lynx history.
114 vs. Los Angeles - May 31, 2006
111 vs. Indiana - Aug. 18, 2017
110 vs. Atlanta - June 10,
110 vs. Chicago - Sept. 1, 2017
5. 109 vs. Phoenix - June 27, 2009
Tonight's final 31-point spread represents the 15th time the Lynx have won a game by 30+ (second this season) and matches their largest winning margin ever vs. the Utah/San Antonio/Las Vegas franchise.
Minnesota went 16-for-23 from the line in the third quarter tonight, tying the franchise record for free-throws made in a single quarter. The previous record was 21 made shots from the line, set in the fourth quarter vs. Dallas on May 23, 2018.
The Lynx grabbed a season-high 48 rebounds, outrebounding the Aces 48-30. Minnesota is now 5-0 this season when recording 40+ rebounds in a game and the Lynx currently lead the league with 898 total rebounds on the season so far.
Minnesota kept Las Vegas to 38.0% from the floor tonight, improving to 11-1 this season and 175-9 since 2011 when keeping opponents under 40% from the field.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 25, 2025
- Valkyries Have Five Scorers in Double Figures in Comeback Win Over Wings - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: NYL 89, PHX 76 - New York Liberty
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs LVA (7.25.25) - Minnesota Lynx
- Las Vegas Aces Fall to Minnesota Lynx, 109-78 - Las Vegas Aces
- Storm Crush Chicago, 95-57 - Seattle Storm
- Kayla Thornton Undergoes Succesful Knee Surgery - Golden State Valkyries
- Fever, Sky Set to Square off Sunday in Chicago - Indiana Fever
- Dallas Wings Announce Sellout for Sunday's Game against Las Vegas Aces - Dallas Wings
- Chicago Sky and Mattel Team up for Second Annual Barbie Game Day™ at United Center on July 27, 2025 - Chicago Sky
- Sports Teams Launch 'Texas Sport for Healing Fund' and National Auction to Support Hill Country Flood Relief - Dallas Wings
- Indiana Fever Sign Chloe Bibby to Seven-Day Contract - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.