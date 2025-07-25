Postgame Notes: MIN vs LVA (7.25.25)

July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 109 (22-4), Las Vegas Aces 78 (12-13)

July 25, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Napheesa Collier delivered a game-high 25 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor and 10-of-13 from the free-throw line. Collier also added nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block, marking her 11th 25+ point game of the season, the most such games in the WNBA this season.

Courtney Williams poured in 23 points on a season-high 10-of-12 (83.3%), including 3-of-4 from deep and shooting from the floor five assists. Tonight marked Williams'sixth game of the season with 20+ points and 5+ assists.

Williams is the first player in the WNBA to reach 370+ points, 170+ assists and 130+ rebounds in the 2025 season so far.

Bridget Carleton tied her season high in scoring with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor, including going 3-of-5 from the three-point line. Carleton has scored three or more baskets from beyond the arc in three of her last four games.

Kayla McBrid e added 13 points on 3-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc, three rebounds, and three assists. Tonight's contest put McBride at 12th all-time in games played in Lynx franchise history (162), surpassing Monica Wright (161).

Jessica Shepard anchored the bench, recording her third double-double of the season and 13th of her career, finishing with 10 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Tonight marked Shepard's fifth career double-double off the bench, the most by any Lynx player in franchise history.

Team Notes

Minnesota totaled a season high 109 points on 37-of-68 shooting (54.4%) from the floor and 10-of-25 (40%) from beyond the arc. Tonight's 109 points ties the fifth-highest total in regulation in Lynx history.

114 vs. Los Angeles - May 31, 2006

111 vs. Indiana - Aug. 18, 2017

110 vs. Atlanta - June 10,

110 vs. Chicago - Sept. 1, 2017

5. 109 vs. Phoenix - June 27, 2009

Tonight's final 31-point spread represents the 15th time the Lynx have won a game by 30+ (second this season) and matches their largest winning margin ever vs. the Utah/San Antonio/Las Vegas franchise.

Minnesota went 16-for-23 from the line in the third quarter tonight, tying the franchise record for free-throws made in a single quarter. The previous record was 21 made shots from the line, set in the fourth quarter vs. Dallas on May 23, 2018.

The Lynx grabbed a season-high 48 rebounds, outrebounding the Aces 48-30. Minnesota is now 5-0 this season when recording 40+ rebounds in a game and the Lynx currently lead the league with 898 total rebounds on the season so far.

Minnesota kept Las Vegas to 38.0% from the floor tonight, improving to 11-1 this season and 175-9 since 2011 when keeping opponents under 40% from the field.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.