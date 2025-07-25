Valkyries Have Five Scorers in Double Figures in Comeback Win Over Wings

July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries overcame a double-digit deficit to defeat the Dallas Wings by double digits 86-76 at Chase Center on Friday. The Valkyries snapped a four-game losing streak in their first game after the All-Star break, without their All-Star Kayla Thornton, who is out for the remainder of the season. Several Valkyries stepped up in her absence as five players scored in double figures. Tiffany Hayes led the way with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists, Janelle Salaün added 16 points and seven rebounds, Carla Leite led all reserves with 14 points in 17 minutes, Temi Fágbénlé recorded 11 points and eight rebounds and Cecilia Zandalasini had 10 points with two made threes.

HAYES STARTS STRONG THEN VALKS COOL OFF

Tiffany Hayes opened the game on a personal 6-0 run, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, but her fast start didn't translate to the rest of the team. In fact, it was the Wings who dominated the quarter, outscoring the Valkyries 18-4 the rest of the way. Hayes accounted for over half of Golden State's points in the period within the first two minutes. The Valkyries' 10 points in the 10 minutes marked their lowest scoring opening quarter of the season.

BATTLING BACK WITH HOT THIRD-QUARTER SHOOTING

Despite an early double-digit deficit, the Valkyries never wavered, scoring the first nine points of the second quarter to begin their comeback journey. Their efforts fully materialized in the third quarter, as they scored 33 points - more than their combined first half total - and took a three-point lead. The Valkyries shot a blistering 12-for-17 from the field and made five of their eight 3-pointer attempts in the momentum-shifting frame.

RUPERT'S DEBUT

Iliana Rupert made her Valkyries debut on Friday and was highly effective, particularly in a pivotal third quarter. Rupert scored all nine of her points in the third and shot a perfect 3-for-3 from the field with two made 3-pointers over that stretch.

UP NEXT

The Golden State Valkyries begin a five-game road trip against the Sun in Connecticut on Sunday. Sunday's game has an early start time of 10 a.m. PT with fans able to tune in at KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) or CBS Sports Network.







