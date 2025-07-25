Indiana Fever Sign Chloe Bibby to Seven-Day Contract

July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have signed Australian forward Chloe Bibby to a seven-day contract, the team announced today.

Bibby most recently featured with the Golden State Valkyries, with two stints during the 2025 season. During the preseason Bibby appeared in two games, averaging 5.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. After re-signing with the Valkyries on June 15, Bibby played five games with the team before being waived on June 30. During her second stint with the team, Bibby averaged 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Earlier this month, Bibby helped lead her national team, the Australia Opals, to a gold medal in the 2025 FIBA Women's Asia World Cup. Two years prior, Bibby also guided the Opals to a bronze medal in the 2022 FIBA World Cup in Sydney.

Bibby also has extensive overseas experience, including being named the Polish League MVP while with the AZS AJP Gorzow Wielkopolski in the 2023-24 season, and MVP of the Liga Femenina de Baloncesto in Spain with the Spar Girona in the 2024-25 season.

The Indiana Fever are set to face the Chicago Sky on Sunday, July 27, at 3 p.m. ET at the United Center.







