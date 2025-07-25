Fever, Sky Set to Square off Sunday in Chicago

July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever and Sky will meet for the third time this season on Sunday afternoon in Chicago. Indiana is 2-0 against the Sky so far this season, with two more games between the two Midwest rivals scheduled later this season (the Fever are set to host the Sky on Aug. 9 and Sept. 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse).

Indiana is coming off an 80-70 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night. The Fever's five starters combined for all but four of Indiana's points, with All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell scoring a game-high 21 points and Natasha Howard (18 points and 13 rebounds) and All-Star center Aliyah Boston (13 points and 10 boards) both recording double-doubles.

Mitchell is now fourth in the WNBA in scoring, averaging 19.6 points per contest. Howard and Boston are third and fourth, respectively, in field goal percentage, with Howard making 55.6 percent of her shots and Boston shooting 54.7 percent from the field. Boston also ranks 18th in scoring (15.4 points per game) and sixth in rebounding (7.8 per contest)

It's been a rough stretch recently for the Sky, who have lost their last four straight games by an average margin of 27.8 points. Leading scorer Ariel Atkins (13.9 points per game) has missed three of those games due to injury, while second-year forward Angel Reese, who averages 13.8 points per game and leads the WNBA in rebounding at 12.5 per contest, missed two of those contests.







