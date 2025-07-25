Las Vegas Aces Fall to Minnesota Lynx, 109-78

July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minneapolis, MN - The Las Vegas Aces (12-13) fell behind late in the first quarter and never again pulled ahead in a 109-78 loss to the Minnesota Lynx (22-4) in Minneapolis Friday night in the second of back-to-back road games. A'ja Wilson posted team-highs of 15 points and 7 rebounds and Jackie Young had 14 to go with 5 assists. Six other Aces scored between 7-9 points each.

Napheesa Collier scored a game-best 25 points and Courtney Williams added 23 as five Lynx players finished in double figures.

First Quarter Highlights (Minnesota 27, Las Vegas 18) Following 5 lead changes and a pair of tied scores, the Aces held a narrow 14-12 lead at 4:22. The Lynx knotted it up on the next play in what was the start of a 7-0 run, stopped by a Wilson putback at 2:16. The Lynx then outscored the Aces 8-2 to close the first period. Minnesota made 10 of 19 (.526) from the floor, including 4 of 8 from distance; the Aces hit on 7 of 18 (.389) overall and 2 of 6 from 3-point. The Aces outscored the Lynx 10-4 in the paint. Chelsea Gray scored 7 for the Aces, while Williams tossed in 9 for Minnesota.

Second Quarter Highlights (Minnesota 51, Las Vegas 35) Minnesota scored the first two buckets for a 13-point, 31-18, lead in the first minute of play. The Aces responded by slowly chipping away at the gap and were within 7, 39-32, at 3:29. However, the Aces went 3 of 4 from the field and gave up 4 points off 2 turnovers in the closing minutes, while the Lynx finished the first half on a 12-3 run. The Aces made 5 of 15 (.333) from the field and 2 of 7 (.286) from distance, while the Lynx were 9 of 18 (.500) overall and 3 of 5 (.600) from 3. Wilson led the Aces with 7 points, Williams had 7 for the Lynx.

Third Quarter Highlights (Minnesota 85, Las Vegas 61) The Lynx went ahead 55-37 at 8:42 and their lead never dropped below 17 the remainder of the game. Las Vegas' shooting improved as it hit 10 of 21 (.476) from the field, but so did Minnesota's, which made 8 of 14 (.571). The biggest difference maker came at the line - the Aces were 5 of 7 (.714) and the Lynx made 16 of their 23 tries (.696). Young topped the Aces with 6 points while Collier had 7.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Minnesota 109, Las Vegas 78) The Aces made 29.4% (5-17 FGs) in the final stanza, while Minnesota shot 58.8% (10-17 FGs) from the field and outrebounded the Aces 15-7. Kierstan Bell scored 6 points for the Aces and Collier and Anastasiia Olairi Kosu scored 5 for the Lynx.

The Aces finished the game shooting 38% (27-71 FGs) from the floor and 30.8% (8-26 3pt FGs) from 3-point; the Lynx shot 54.4% (37-68 FGs) and 40% (10-25 3pt FGs) from distance.

Minnesota made 25 of their 38 free throw attempts; Las Vegas hit on 16 of their 23.

The Lynx won the battle of the boards 48-30.

The Aces gave up 12 points off 7 turnovers and scored 15 from Minnesota's 10 miscues.

Minnesota outscored Las Vegas 34-30 points in the paint, 19-8 on second chance points and 14-2 on the fast break.

SCORE BY PERIOD

1 2 3 4 Final Aces 18 17 26 17 78 Lynx 27 24 34 24 109

GAME NOTES

Wilson now has 5,243 career points and lists No. 25 on the WNBA all-time list; she trails Skylar Diggins (5,246), who is No. 24.

Wilson, who entered the game with 1,344 made free throws, tallied 5 and trails No. 15 Sylvia Fowles (1,352) on the league's all-time career list.

The Aces were without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

UP NEXT: The Aces continue their road swing at Dallas (7-17), which is leading Golden State by 5 at halftime, for their third game against the Wings on Sunday, July 27, at 1 p.m. PT at College Park Center. The game will be broadcasted locally on Vegas 34 and on ESPN3.







