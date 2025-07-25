Game Preview: Valkyries at Sun, 7/27/25

July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries head back on the road to face the Sun in Connecticut on Sunday at 10 a.m PT. After playing the team with the second-worst record in the WNBA on Friday, the Valkyries will play the league's worst-performing team, the 3-20 Sun.

Valkyries at Sun

Sunday, July 27 | Tipoff: 10 a.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)CBS Sports Network

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries dropped their final game before the All-Star break, 67-58, to the Storm in Seattle on Wednesday. Wednesday's game was a defensive slugfest as both teams struggled with shooting inefficiency from the field and behind the arc. The Storm's 10-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike led all scorers with 22 points and moved to sixth on the WNBA's all-time scoring list. With the loss, the Valkyries drop to ninth place and just outside of the top-eight playoff slots. They have lost three straight games and five of their last six heading into the break. » Full Game Recap (UPDATE)

THORNTON OUT FOR THE YEAR AFTER KNEE SURGERY

Valkyries' All-Star forward Kayla Thornton, who suffered an injury to her right knee earlier this week in practice, underwent a successful surgery on Friday in San Francisco. Thornton will be out for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season and will begin the rehabilitation process immediately.

"We're really devastated," Head Coach Natalie Nakase said. "KT is a huge part of who we are, what we stand for and where we are today. We're going to try to come together and play our hearts our for her."

CONNECTICUT SCOUTING REPORT

The Connecticut Sun have lost 14 of their last 15 games heading into Sunday's matchup. The Sun didn't have a 2025 All-Star, but their top scorer, Tina Charles, has had eight career All-Star selections in her 15-year WNBA career. Charles won the league MVP award in 2012 and holds two scoring titles and four rebounding titles. This season, Charles is averaging a team-high 16.0 points on 41.0 percent shooting.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.