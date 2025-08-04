Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Aces - 8/6/25

August 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







After a five-game road trip, the Golden State Valkyries will return to Chase Center for a rematch with the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday. The Valkyries went 3-2 on the trip, including a three-game winning streak. Golden State trails the season series with the Aces 2-1, with Wednesday's game being their final head-to-head matchup of the regular season. The Valkyries are 1-0 against the Aces at Chase Center, beating them by 27 points in a Commissioner's Cup game on June 7.

Wednesday's game is Back to School Night at Chase Center and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries clear backpack.

Valkyries vs. Aces

Wednesday, Aug. 6 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento), NBA TV

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries had their three-game winning streak snapped by the Aces with a 101-77 loss in Las Vegas on Sunday. The Aces got 47 combined points from guards Jewell Loyd (27) and Jackie Young (20), while A'ja Wilson added 14 points, 14 rebounds and four steals. Iliana Rupert paced the Valkyries with 17 points, eight rebounds and three 3-pointers. Las Vegas hit 18 3-pointers at a 45.0 percent clip, while Golden State made 10 threes on 29.4 percent shooting. » Full Game Recap

PIVOTAL SEEDING IMPLICATIONS

The Aces and Valkyries are separated by just 0.5 games in the standings as both teams jockey for playoff positioning. Vegas is in seventh place, while Golden State is in eighth place - both teams would qualify for the playoffs, featuring the top-eight teams, if the season ended today. The Valkyries are seeking to tie the season series 2-2, because if they lose, the Aces will have the tiebreaker, earning the higher seed if both teams finish with the same record.

LAS VEGAS SCOUTING REPORT

Over a two-day stretch, the Las Vegas Aces made WNBA history by having the largest turnaround disparity in consecutive games in league history. The Aces were defeated by 53 points by the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, but responded by handing the Golden State Valkyries a 24-point loss on Sunday. In Saturday's loss, their top scorer was Jewell Loyd with 12 points and only two players scored in double figures. In Sunday's win, Loyd again paced the Aces with 27 points but four players scored in double figures.







