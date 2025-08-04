Indiana Clips Storm

August 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - Nneka Ogwumike scored 16 points, one of four Seattle players in double figures, but the Seattle Storm fell to the Indiana Fever on Sunday inside Climate Pledge Arena, 78-74.

Skylar Diggins added 13 points, Gabby Williams had 12 and Dominique Malonga came off the bench to score 12. Williams also grabbed nine rebounds.

The Storm made a big fourth-quarter comeback, using an 11-0 run to cut a 73-61 deficit to just one at 73-72 with 2:14 left on the clock.

"I'm still proud of our group for having a tough (double-overtime) game on Friday and rallying back to get in position to win the game," Head Coach Noelle Quinn said. "I thought we executed really well and were finding the looks that we wanted. We're making deposits, and it's going to pay dividends coming up."

"We're not backing down, given the results of these games. Everyone is playing for their lives right now. I think we're doing what we can to play hard and hopefully get some wins," added Ogwumike.

Indiana went back up by three with two minutes remaining. Seattle closed to 75-74 with 12.2 seconds left when Malonga put it in on a third-chance opportunity.

The Fever stayed ahead for the rest of the game.

Williams and Malonga both reached career rebounding milestones during the first quarter. Williams surpassed 700 career boards and Malonga pulled down her 100th career rebound, becoming the second youngest player to do so.

For Malonga, it was her second triple-digit achievement in less than two weeks. On July 24, she scored her 100th point, becoming the youngest player in WNBA history to do so.

"It speaks volumes for the work she's putting in to be ready for these moments," Quinn said. "She is growing in a lot of ways and growing in games, from learning about how to guard and defend and be physical, to learning where she can take her positions to score and use her energy offensively. She is wise beyond her years."

The Storm racked up 20 assists, their third straight game with at least 20. They also had the 33-32 edge on the boards.

Natasha Howard led Indiana with 21 points and Sophie Cunningham chipped in 17.

