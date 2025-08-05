Storm Acquires Brittney Sykes

August 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced the team has acquired 2025 All-Star Brittney Sykes in a trade with the Washington Mystics. In exchange, the Mystics will receive 3x WNBA Champion Alysha Clark, guard Zia Cooke and one of Seattle's 2026 first round draft picks.

Sykes has averaged 15.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. This season, she received her first All-Star selection, and has four WNBA All-Defensive Team selections, twice to the First Team (2021, 2023) and twice to the Second Team (2020, 2022). In 2021 and 2022, Sykes was the WNBA leader in steals, and in 2017, she received a selection to the WNBA All-Rookie team after averaging 13.9 points and shooting 40.8% from the field.

Over the course of her two stints in Seattle (2012-2020, 2025), Clark played 300 games, the fifth most in franchise history. She also played a pivotal role in helping the Storm win two WNBA championships (2018, 2020). This season, Clark has averaged 3.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game. While in Seattle, Clark was just as impactful in the community as she was on the court. She was instrumental in starting the organization's annual toy drive benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital.

Cooke has averaged just over 10 minutes of play per game in 2025 and has been shooting a career-high 38.2% from the three. Cooke was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 draft selected by the Los Angeles Sparks. There, she spent two seasons playing a total of 68 games, averaging 11.9 minutes, 4.3 points and shot 30% from the field. Cooke, a former South Carolina Gamecock, won a national championship with the team in 2022 and was a Third-Team All-American in 2023.







