Postgame Notes: NYL 85, DAL 76

August 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 85 | WINGS 76

NEW YORK (19-10) | DALLAS (8-22)

AUG. 5, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 24 13 23 25 85

WINGS 15 20 18 23 76

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK DALLAS

POINTS Jones (15) Bueckers (21)

REBOUNDS Jones (10) Geiselsöder (10)

ASSISTS Cloud (6) Berger, Bueckers, Geiselsöder Ogunbowale, (4)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

Jonquel Jones extended her undefeated streak in New York to 30-0 when recording a double-double, marking the 98th of her career (No. 12 all-time). Jones tallied 15 points (6-for-12 FG, 3-for-5 3PT) and 10 rebounds on the evening.

Tonight marked the first time this season-and the fifth time in her career-that Jonquel shot 50.0% or better on at least 12 field-goal attempts and 60.0% or better on at least five 3-point attempts in the same game.

In her Barclays Center home debut, Emma Meesseman finished with 13 points on 46.1% (6-for-13) from the field.

Stephanie Talbot delivered a standout performance off the bench, matching her season high in both points and 3-pointers. Talbot finished with 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field, 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. With a plus/minus of eight, she led all players on the evening for the eighth time in her WNBA career.

Natasha Cloud recorded her eighth game this season with at least 12 points, four rebounds, and six assists-tying Courtney Williams for the second-most such performances in the league.

Cloud's first three rebounds brought her New York career total to 100 boards, making her the sixth-fastest guard in team history to reach this milestone, doing so in 28 games.

For the third time this season, New York had five players score at least 12 points-Cloud (12), Fiebich (14), Jones (15), Meesseman (13), and Talbot (13)-to tie Atlanta for the most such games in the WNBA this year.

Tonight, the Liberty recorded their fifth game of the season shooting 50% or more from deep (12-for-24), which leads the WNBA.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.