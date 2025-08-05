Ariel Atkins Returns from Injury as Sky Snap Losing Streak against Washington, 78-64

August 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky snapped an eight-game losing streak, defeating the Washington Mystics 78-64 inside Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 5. The Sky are now 8-21 on the season, 5-10 at home and 2-11 against the Eastern Conference.

Ariel Atkins played her first game since July 14 in a return from injury tonight. She scored 15 points and five assists, knocking down a clutch three-pointer to hold off the Mystics down the stretch.

Elizabeth Williams recorded her second consecutive double-double while leading the team in scoring with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Eight of her rebounds came on the defensive glass to help the Sky secure the win at home.

Kamilla Cardoso earned her seventh consecutive double-double of the season, recording 12 points and 10 rebounds before halftime. She finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds while Michaela Onyenwere added 12 points and three rebounds in her second consecutive game as a starter.

2025 No. 3 overall pick Sonia Citron led the Mystics in scoring with 13 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists. The No. 4 overall selection in the same draft, Kiki Iriafen, notched 10 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Shakira Austin, Jade Melbourne and Sug Sutton each recorded eight points. Austin added five rebounds and five steals while Sutton added five assists.

More highlights include:

Kamilla Cardoso tied a career high for rebounds in a quarter with eight in the period

With 12 points and 10 rebounds in the first half, Kamilla Cardoso recorded her first career first-half double-double

Mystics tied a current season high in a game with 14 steals

The Sky recorded zero turnovers in the first half

Tonight's game marked the Sky's 12 different starting lineup this season, which ranks tied for second in the league

NEXT UP: The Sky close out their four-game home stand at Wintrust Arena when they take on the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, Aug. 7. The Sky are 0-3 against the Dream this season and 37-29 all time.

The 18-11 Dream sit in second place in the Eastern Conference and are led by Allisha Gray who averages 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Brionna Jones leads the team in rebounds, averaging 7.3 rebounds per game.

In their most recent matchup on July 16, Brittney Griner put up 15 points and five rebounds to help the Dream secure an 86-49 victory over the Sky. Jones and Gray each added 14 points while rookie Te-Hina Paopao scored 13 points off the bench.

Paopao hit five three-pointers and had 16 points during the second matchup between the teams, where the Sky lost 80-93 inside Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta. Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in 2022, scored 22 points while Jones added 13 points and 11 rebounds to close out a tight matchup late in the game.

In the first game between the two teams on June 13, Howard scored a career-high 36 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Howard hit nine three-pointers in the Sky's 70-88 loss to Atlanta.

The fourth and final regular season matchup tips off at 7 p.m. CT inside Wintrust Arena and will stream nationally on Prime Video.

KEY RUNS:

The Sky opened the game on a 25-8 run from 9:01 to 0:30 in the first quarter

The Sky outscored the Mystics 25-10 in the first quarter

The Mystics went on a 13-5 run from 5:53 to 0:06 in the second quarter

Chicago went on a 14-6 run from 1:34 in the third quarter to 4:30 in the fourth quarter

Washington went on a 12-2 run from 3:26 to 1:26 in the fourth quarter but ultimately fell short and lost to the Sky

KEY STATS:

Tonight's 15-point first-quarter lead tied the Sky's largest lead in a first quarter this season (tied their previous first quarter at home on June 17 against Washington)

The Mystics shot 34.4% from the field in the first half (11 of 32)

Washington tied a season high of 14 steals, recording 10 in the first half

The Sky outscored the Mystics in points in the paint 52-42

Chicago had 33 rebounds to Washington's 25

Washington had 14 steals, Chicago had six

The Mystics shot 13.3% from three (2 of 15)

Chicago shot 54.0% (34 of 63) from the field

CHICAGO NOTES:

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for eight of Chicago's 25 points in the first quarter (six points, two points off one assist)

Cardoso recorded six of the Sky's 10 points in the second quarter

Ariel Atkins accounted for nine of the Sky's 17 points in the fourth quarter (seven points, two points off one assist)

WASHINGTON NOTES:

Sug Sutton accounted for six of Washington's 10 points in the first quarter (four points, two points off an assist)

Sutton accounted for seven of the Mystics' 18 points in the second quarter (four points, three points off an assist)

Sonia Citron accounted for nine of Washington's 18 points in the fourth quarter (five points, four points off two assists)







