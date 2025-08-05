Mystics at Sky Postgame Notes - August 5, 2025

August 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON MYSTICS at CHICAGO SKY

August 5, 2025

Mystics 64 - Sky 78

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (64) Citron (13) Iriafen (6) Sutton (5)

Sky (78) Williams (18) Cardoso (13) Atkins & Uzun (5)

Mystics Game Notes:

Sonia Citron led the team in scoring with 13 points and recorded a career-high four steals.

Citron has now scored 10+ points in six consecutive games and 15+ points in three of her last four.

This marks her 24th double-figure scoring game of the season

With this performance, she surpasses Alana Beard (2004) for the third-most 10+ point games by a Mystics rookie all-time.

Citron notched her 12th multi-steal game this season, ranking third among WNBA rookies.

It was also her 11th game with both multiple assists and multiple steals, also ranking third among WNBA rookies.

She now surpasses Nikki McCray (1998) for the second-most multi-steal, multi-assist games by a Mystics rookie in franchise history.

Kiki Iriafen finished with 10 points and a team-high six rebounds.

This marks her 21st game with 10+ points, ranking fifth all-time among Mystics rookies.

Iriafen has scored in double-figures in four consecutive games.

This was also her 19th game with 10+ points and 5+ rebounds - most among all WNBA rookies.

She has now totaled 238 rebounds, just nine shy of the all-time rookie season rebound record for the Mystics.

Shakira Austin recorded a career-high five steals, marking her ninth multi-steal game this season.

Sug Sutton tallied five assists, her fifth game this season with 5+ assists.

Additional Notes:

Washington matched its season-high with 14 steals (last: June 17 at Chicago).







