Washington Mystics Acquire Seattle Storm's 2026 First-Round Pick and Three-Time WNBA Champion Alysha Clark

August 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

WASHINGTON, DC - Washington Mystics General Manager Jamila Wideman announced today that the team has acquired the Seattle Storm's first-round pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft along with forward Alysha Clark and guard Zia Cooke in exchange for guard Brittney Sykes. In order to complete the trade, the Mystics have waived forward Sika Koné.

"We're grateful for Slim's contributions this season as she played a key role in our growth," said Wideman. "We're proud of the individual success she achieved during her time with us, including earning her first All-Star selection. This allows Slim the opportunity to join a team that is expected to contend for a championship this season."

In her 13th WNBA season, Clark returns to Washington as a three-time WNBA Champion (2018, 2020, 2023). She most recently captured her third championship with the Las Vegas Aces and was named the 2023 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year. Over the course of her WNBA career, Clark has earned WNBA All-Defensive Second Team honors (2019) and was a unanimous selection to the All-Defensive First Team in 2020.

"This was a great opportunity to continue building our program and move us closer to our long-term goals," stated Wideman. "Alysha brings veteran leadership that in invaluable as our team continues to develop and grow."

Clark initially signed with the Mystics as a free agent in 2021 but missed the season due to injury. She made her debut with Washington in 2022 and holds career averages of 6.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Sykes joined the Mystics as a free agent prior to the 2023 season. During her time with Washington, she earned WNBA All-Defensive First Team honors and received her first All-Star selection. In three seasons with the Mystics, Sykes posted averages of 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

In a subsequent move, Washington has waived guard Zia Cooke.







