Sabrina Ionescu Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for July

August 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has been named July's Eastern Conference Player of the Month. This marks her fifth career Player of the Month award, the second-most monthly honors in franchise history, and her first of the 2025 season.

Ionescu averaged 21.4 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.5 rebounds while leading New York to a five-game winning streak-the longest in the Eastern Conference during July. Among Eastern Conference players who appeared in at least five games, she led in both scoring and assists. Over the Liberty's 10-game stretch in July, Ionescu totaled 55 rebounds and a conference-best 66 assists, making her the only Eastern Conference player to record more than 50 rebounds and 50 assists during the month.

This recognition adds to Ionescu's standout 2025 campaign, which includes back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors (Weeks 7 and 8), winning the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest, and earning a starting spot in the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

Additionally, Sabrina's July highlights include:

- A league-leading five games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists (July 3, 6, 8, 25 and 26).

- Now, with 30 career 20-5-5 performances, Ionescu ranks No. 5 all-time in WNBA history.

- Career-high four steals vs. Los Angeles on July 26.

- Eastern Conference leader in fast break points (4.6) and points off turnovers (4.4).

- 106.9 offensive rating-third highest in the East among players averaging at least 30 minutes per game.

This is the Liberty's first Player of the Month honor of the season and the franchise's 20th all-time-the most in WNBA history.







