Postgame Notes: NYL 62, CON 78
August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
LIBERTY 62 | SUN 78
NEW YORK (17-10) | CONNECTICUT (5-21)
AUG. 1, 2025
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL
LIBERTY 20 17 18 7 62
SUN 15 29 20 14 78
GAME LEADERS NEW YORK CONNECTICUT
POINTS Ionescu (23) Mabrey (18)
REBOUNDS Ionescu, Talbot (7) Morrow (11)
ASSISTS Ionescu (5) Mabrey (8)
KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS
New York committed a season-high 23 turnovers, leading to 14 Connecticut points and their first road loss at Mohegan Sun Arena since 2022.
Sabrina Ionescu recorded a team-high 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. This marked a league-leading seventh game of at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists this season, and the 30th such performance of her career-the fifth most in WNBA history.
Jonquel Jones' first rebound of the game moved her into 19th on the WNBA's all-time rebounds leaderboard, passing Lauren Jackson. She finished with six boards, bringing her career total to 4,454.
Additionally, Jones finished with three rejections, passing Tamika Catchings for 16th on the WNBA's all-time blocks list.
