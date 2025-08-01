Postgame Notes: NYL 62, CON 78

August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 62 | SUN 78

NEW YORK (17-10) | CONNECTICUT (5-21)

AUG. 1, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 20 17 18 7 62

SUN 15 29 20 14 78

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK CONNECTICUT

POINTS Ionescu (23) Mabrey (18)

REBOUNDS Ionescu, Talbot (7) Morrow (11)

ASSISTS Ionescu (5) Mabrey (8)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

New York committed a season-high 23 turnovers, leading to 14 Connecticut points and their first road loss at Mohegan Sun Arena since 2022.

Sabrina Ionescu recorded a team-high 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. This marked a league-leading seventh game of at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists this season, and the 30th such performance of her career-the fifth most in WNBA history.

Jonquel Jones' first rebound of the game moved her into 19th on the WNBA's all-time rebounds leaderboard, passing Lauren Jackson. She finished with six boards, bringing her career total to 4,454.

Additionally, Jones finished with three rejections, passing Tamika Catchings for 16th on the WNBA's all-time blocks list.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.