Indiana Fever Top Dallas Wings

August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Dallas, TX - The Dallas Wings fell 88-78 to the Indiana Fever on Friday night at American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas. Cheered on by 17,857 fans - the second-largest crowd for a regular-season game in franchise history - Paige Bueckers recorded her twelfth 20-point game of the year and third straight with a team-best 22 points. Indiana dominated the glass and was dangerous from deep to pick up its third win over the Wings this season. With the loss, Dallas falls to 8-21 on the season while the Fever improves to 16-12.

Myisha Hines-Allen and Aziaha James added nine points each as Dallas' bench outscored Indiana's reserves 31-21. All 10 Wings which entered the game scored at least three points. Bueckers tied Odyssey Sims for second in franchise history for most 20-point games by a rookie, moving six away from Arike Ogunbowale's record of 18.

Game Leaders

Points

Rebounds

Assists

Indiana

Mitchell (23)

Howard (16)

McDonald (6)

Dallas

Bueckers (22)

Geiselsöder, Hines-Allen (5)

Ogunbowale (5)

First Quarter: Dallas 22, Indiana 22 Dallas featured a starting lineup of JJ Quinerly, Bueckers, Ogunbowale, Haley Jones and Luisa Geiselsöder for the third time this season. The Fever led by as many as six points early on, with Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell combining for 13 points. Howard grabbed seven boards, handing the Fever six second-chance points before the Wings trimmed the deficit. Dallas' defense forced five Indiana turnovers in addition to three blocks and two steals that translated to six fast break points. Bueckers and Hines-Allen led Dallas with five points apiece in the first quarter.

Second Quarter: Dallas 20, Indiana 26 After the Wings took a two-point lead, the Fever responded with a 14-6 run behind six points from Chloe Bibby. Indiana bumped its lead to eight before Bueckers and Ogunbowale clipped it to six points. Bueckers closed the half with a game-high 15 points, paired with two rebounds and three assists. Hines-Allen followed with seven points off the bench, going 3-of-5 from the floor. Dallas shot 45.5% from the field and missed just once at the charity stripe. The Fever won the rebounding battle in the first half, outrebounding Dallas 20-15 and outpacing the Wings in the paint by six points.

Third Quarter: Dallas 15, Indiana 22 The Fever continued to cruise offensively as Mitchell added nine points in the third, going 3-of-6 from the floor. Teaira McCowan tallied six points and a rebound in six minutes of play for the Wings, coming off the bench and trimming the lead back to single digits twice. As a group, Dallas struggled to connect, shooting just 28.6% for the quarter and going 0-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 21, Indiana 18 Dallas rallied to cut the deficit in half as Bueckers dished two assists and recorded four points. Aari McDonald cut the Dallas momentum, going 2-of-2 from deep and adding seven points. James chipped in five points off the bench as the Wings reserves outscored Indiana's 8-0 in the final stanza.

The Wing ended the night shooting 40.6% from the floor, a season-low 13.3% from 3-point range (2-15) and 96% at the free throw line. Indiana shot 42.9% from deep, going 12-of-28 with Mitchell and McDonald combining for seven makes. Howard and Boston each finished with a double-double to lead a 44-30 advantage on the glass. Mitchell finished with a team-high 23 points.

Dallas returns to the road on Tuesday to face the New York Liberty. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29 and nationally on NBATV. Dallas holds a 1-0 advantage in the 2025 series with New York, defeating the Liberty 92-82 earlier this week.  Media Contacts: Pam Flenke, Vice President, Communications & Broadcasting,  pflenke@dallaswings.com   Tori Newman, Communications Coordinator,  tnewman@dallaswings.com  ABOUT THE DALLAS WINGS The Dallas Wings are celebrating their 10th season in North Texas in 2025, and call College Park Center in Arlington, Texas home. The Wings have advanced to the WNBA Playoffs five of their first nine seasons in Dallas, including reaching the Semifinals in 2023. Fans can follow the team on all social channels, including Facebook, X (@DallasWings), Instagram (@dallaswings) and TikTok (@dallaswings).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.