Atlanta Dream Sign Kamiah Smalls to Seven-Day Contract

August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream have signed guard Kamiah Smalls to a seven-day contract, the organization announced today.

Smalls, a 5-10 guard out of James Madison University, was originally selected by the Indiana Fever with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She has appeared in 10 career WNBA games with Indiana and Minnesota, averaging 3.1 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game.

The Philadelphia native brings valuable international experience to the Dream roster following a standout campaign with Umana Reyer Venezia in Italy's Serie A1 and the EuroLeague. In 30 games during the Italian league season, Smalls averaged 9.8 points per game while shooting an impressive 63.5% from inside the arc and 41.7% from three-point range. In 10 EuroLeague appearances, she posted 10.8 points per game on 57.9% shooting inside the arc and 34.8% from long distance. Smalls earned Eurobasket.com All-Italian League Honorable Mention and was named to the All-Imports Team, helping lead Venezia to a Supercup title and a league finals appearance.

Smalls also played in the EuroLeague, averaging 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 10 games. Prior to her time in Italy, she spent two seasons with Villeneuve d'Ascq in France, where she helped capture the French LFB championship in 2024. Currently, Smalls is on Galatasary Cagdas Factoring Istanbul in Turkish KBSL.







