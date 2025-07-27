Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 90, Minnesota Lynx 86

July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA DREAM (15-10) vs. MINNESOTA LYNX (22-5)

Game 25 | July 27, 2025 | Target Center Minneapolis, MN

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 22 24 14 30 90

Minnesota 19 13 22 32 86

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Minnesota

Points Griner (22) Collier (32)

Rebounds Hillmon (9) Collier (8)

Assists Paopao (4) Williams (9)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Maya Caldwell, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner - improving to 3-2 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record against Minnesota now stands at 13-32 overall, including 6-17 on the road. With tonight's win, the Dream tied their 2024 win total (15) in just 25 games.

The Dream handed Minnesota its first home loss of the regular season, snapping the Lynx's perfect record at Target Center and marking their first defeat at home since September 2024.

Griner's 17 first-half points marked her most in a half this season. She shot 6-of-8 from the field while grabbing a team-high 5 rebounds. Griner went on to post a new season-high 22 points, eclipsing her previous best of 21 against Indiana (5/20).

Atlanta recorded a season-high 12 steals.

Brionna Jones surpassed 1,200 career rebounds with her third of the night. She finished with 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

Jordin Canada added 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists-her fourth 15+ point performance of the season. She's scored in double figures in eight of the last ten games.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough provided a spark off the bench with 12 points on perfect shooting (5-5 FG), scoring 75% of her total in the second half.

Naz Hillmon led the Dream in rebounding with nine boards, pacing Atlanta on both ends of the floor.

Four players finished in double figures: Griner (22), Canada (18), Gray (12), Walker-Kimbrough (12).

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Jones opened the scoring with a quick finish at the rim, followed by an assist to Caldwell for a three-pointer.

Gray answered a Minnesota run with a triple to tie the early score.

Hillmon added five points, including an inside finish and a three, to regain the Dream lead.

After a steal from Jones, Canada converted a transition layup-marking all five starters scoring in the first quarter.

Jones capped the period with her first three-pointer of the game.

Atlanta shot 60% from three in the opening quarter, compared to Minnesota's 28.6%.

Q2

Griner powered the Dream offense with four straight baskets at the rim to extend the lead.

Gray added a smooth finish inside, followed by a layup from Jones to keep the momentum.

Griner knocked down her first three-pointer of the game, scoring over half of Atlanta's second-quarter points.

Walker-Kimbrough drilled a corner three off the bench to close out the half.

Atlanta shot a perfect percentage from both the three-point line and free throw line in the second quarter.

Griner finished the half with 17 points (6-8 FG) and five rebounds.

The Dream led 46-32 at the break, shooting 60.7% from the field, 71.4% from three, and 87.5% at the line.

Q3

Gray started the second half with a quick move in the lane for two points.

Caldwell hit her second three of the night, followed by a tough finish in traffic.

Griner added another strong take inside, and Canada knocked down two free throws to extend the lead.

The Dream maintained momentum, shooting 75% from the line in the quarter.

Q4

Paopao opened the fourth with her first three-pointer, followed by a jumper from Walker-Kimbrough.

Gray hit a deep jumper, then scored on a fast-break layup to push the lead into double digits.

Walker-Kimbrough knocked down her second three of the night to continue the surge.

Canada converted an and-one, and Hillmon added a fast-break layup off a Jones assist.

Griner and Canada hit back-to-back jumpers to extend the lead.

Atlanta finished the half shooting 77.5% from the free throw line.

Canada iced the game with three late free throws down the stretch.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.