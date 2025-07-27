Indiana Fever Defeat Chicago Sky Behind 35 Point Game from Kelsey Mitchell

July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - The Indiana Fever (14-12) defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-78, at the United Center on Sunday afternoon. The Fever were led by a season-high 35 points from Kelsey Mitchell, a career-high 14 points from rookie Makayla Timpson, while Chloe Bibby scored eight points in her Fever debut.

The Indiana Fever came out of the gate swinging, leading the Sky 26-13 after the first quarter, backed by 13 points from Kelsey Mitchell, including three three-pointers from the guard. Throughout the second quarter Indiana was able to maintain its double-digit lead thanks to eight points from Aari McDonald and six from Aliyah Boston, putting the Fever up 51-39 at the halftime break.

With a buzzer-beater jumper from Lexie Hull at the end of the third quarter, the Fever continued its double-digit lead, 75-61, with 10 points from Mitchell and four points from Makayla Timpson. Indiana closed out the game with a 9-0 run over the last 4:41 to end the contest with a win for the Fever.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Forward Chloe Bibby made her Indiana Fever debut in the first quarter, her first since signing a seven-day contract on Friday, June 25. Bibby recorded her first points with:38 left in the first quarter, sinking a three-pointer. Bibby finished the night with eight points, two rebounds and one rebound.

- Kelsey Mitchell recorded her 200 th career steal in the first quarter, surpassing Erica Wheeler for the seventh most in franchise history.

- Mitchell recorded her 500 th point of the season in the first quarter, doing so in just 26 games, the fastest any Fever player has hit the mark in a single season. Mitchell's feat surpasses the previous record of 29 games set by Caitlin Clark during the 2024 season. Mitchell is the second player in the WNBA to score 500 points this season, joining Minnesota's Napheesa Collier.

- Mitchell finished the night with 35 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 26 games, posting 10+ points in every game so far this season.

- Kelsey Mitchell recorded her ninth 30+ point game, doing so in her 259 th game, second in franchise history to Tamika Catchings, who recorded 10 30+ games in 457 appearances.

- Kelsey Mitchell became the first player in Fever franchise history to record 35+ points in under 30 minutes, doing so in 29:51.

- Rookie Makayla Timpson scored a career high 14 points, surpassing her previous high of 10 points recorded on July 9, 2025, against the Golden State Valkyries.

- Aliyah Boston recorded her 35 th career double-double, ending the night with 14 points and 11 rebounds, her 11 th of the season.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever return home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday, July 30 at 7 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on ESPN3 and locally on FanDuel Sports Network.







