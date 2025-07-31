Fever Tip off Four-Game Road Trip in Dallas

The Fever (15-12) embark on their longest road trip of the regular season over the next week, a four-game trip that tips off on Friday night in Dallas against Rookie of the Year favorite Paige Bueckers and the Wings.

Indiana heads on the road riding a three-game win streak, their most recent victory an impressive 107-101 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Even with All-Star guard and leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell battling foul trouble much of the night, the Fever offense was rolling on Wednesday.

Point guard Aari McDonald scored a career-high 27 points and All-Star center Aliyah Boston tallied 17 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter. The Fever's 107 points were the third-most ever scored by the franchise in a regular season game.

Victories have been hard to come by this season for the Wings (8-20), but they have collected two impressive victories over their last five games. They won 87-63 in Seattle on July 22 and beat the Liberty 92-82 on Monday night.

Bueckers leads Dallas in scoring (18.3 points per game), assists (5.5 per contest), and steals (1.8 per game). Arike Ogunbowale contributes 16 points and 4.2 assists per game.

After Friday, the Fever will continue out West for the remainder of their road trip, playing in Seattle on Sunday, Los Angeles on Tuesday, and Phoenix on Thursday.







