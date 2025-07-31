Game Preview: Valkyries at Sky - 8/1/25

July 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries will visit Angel Reese and the Sky in Chicago on Friday. Friday's game will be on the second night of a road back-to-back for the Valkyries, who were in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The Valkyries are 1-0 against the Sky this season, beating them 83-78 on June 27 behind Kayla Thornton's career-high 29 points - Reese had 17 points and 18 rebounds for Chicago.

Valkyries at Sky

Friday, Aug. 1 | Tipoff: 4:30 p.m.

WATCH: ION

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Washington Mystics 68-67 on Thursday night at CareFirst Arena. The Valkyries held the Mystics to just two points in the games final seven minutes and 20 seconds of action, including over a six-minute scoreless stretch. Janelle Salaün hit the game-winning shot with one minute left and made the stop on Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes at the buzzer. Kate Martin scored a team-high 14 points, while Veronica Burton recorded her second career double-double. » Full Game Recap

CHICAGO SCOUTING REPORT

The Chicago Sky have struggled overall this season with a 7-19 record and head into Friday's game on a six-game losing streak. However, a prominent bright spot has been forward Angel Reese, who made her second career All-Star appearance in two WNBA seasons a couple of weeks ago. Reese, the WNBA's leading rebounder (12.6 RPG) is the only player in the league this season averaging a double-double (10 or more in two different statistical categories). She has a league-high 16 double-doubles and is one of four players to record a triple-double. Reese is joined in the front court by another member of her 2024 Draft class, Kamilla Cardoso, who has seen success in her own right at 12.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.