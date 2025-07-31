Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever - August 1

July 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings wrap up their busy stretch of four games in six days on Friday night in downtown Dallas when they host the Indiana Fever at American Airlines Center. Tipoff for "A Night In Dallas: The Sequel" presented by Albert is set for 6:30 p.m. CT with the game airing nationally on ION. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will be on the call with Tiffany Bias-Patmon reporting.

The Wings and Fever played in front of a crowd of 20,409 on June 27 at AAC, not only establishing a franchise regular-season record, but becoming just the eighth regular-season game in WNBA history to be played in front of 20,000 fans, and 10th overall including postseason. The Wings became just the fourth team in WNBA history to host a game which drew more than 20,000 fans, joining the Washington Mystics, Las Vegas Aces and Detroit Shock. Wings-Fever on June 27 aired nationally on ION and drew 1.14 million viewers, the most-watched WNBA game on ION this season and the seventh most watched ever on the network.

Dallas (8-20) is coming off an 88-85 home setback to the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night. Paige Bueckers scored 21 points for the Wings. Indiana (15-12) defeated the Phoenix Mercury 107-101 on Wednesday in Indianapolis; Aari McDonald had 27 points. The Fever have won the first two meetings of the season with Dallas - 94-86 on June 27 in Texas, and 102-83 on July 13 in Indiana.

How to Follow

Airing nationally on ION. For complete local TV coverage click HERE. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2025 Wings-Fever Schedule & Results

6/27 at DAL L, 86-94

7/13 at IND L, 83-102

8/1 at DAL 6:30 p.m. CT

8/12 at IND 6:30 p.m. CT

Indiana leads the all-time series 40-35

Game Status Report

Ty Harris - Out (Left Knee)

Maddy Siegrist - Questionable (Right Knee)

Notable Storylines 

Arike After All-Star... Dallas Wings seventh-year guard Arike Ogunbowale has been on fire since the Wings returned from the All-Star break. Over the last five games, Ogunbowale has averaged 17.2 points and 5.2 assists while shooting 47.7-percent from the field and 37-percent from three. In the 20 games prior to the break, she shot just 34.6 percent from the field and 30.5 from deep, scoring 15.7 points per game and dishing 4.0 dimes. Her shooting percentage pre-All-Star ranked 139th in the league, while her clip following All-Star skyrocketed to 44th. Her assist average went from 18th to 11th, while scoring went from 18th to 13th.

Parike... Dallas Wings guard duo Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale, affectionately called "Parike," have been one of the highest scoring duos in the WNBA since the All-Star break. The Wings are one of just three teams to have multiple players averaging 17 or more points per game, with Ogunbowale averaging 17.2 and Bueckers at 18.0. Only Los Angeles (Plum, Hamby) and Las Vegas (Wilson, Young) also have multiple players average 17 or more per game following the break.

Another One For the Record Book... Arike Ogunbowale matched the Wings franchise record for assists in a game with her 14 dimes in Monday's win over the reigning WNBA Champions New York Liberty. Ogunbowale had 15 points and 10 assists by halftime, becoming the first in franchise history and just the third WNBA player to record a points-assists double-double in a single half. The Notre Dame grad also became the only player in league history to score at least 20 points, dish at least 14 assists and record one or fewer turnovers, as she finished the night with just one miscue.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.