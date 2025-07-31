Valkyries Fourth Quarter Defense Leads Them to Win over Mystics on Thursday Night

July 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes missed a game-winning shot at the buzzer as the Golden State Valkyries held on to a 68-67 victory on Thursday night at CareFirst Arena.

The Valkyries held the Mystics to just two points in the games final seven minutes and 20 seconds of action, including over a six-minute scoreless stretch.

Golden State led for much of the game, but fell behind in the game's final 90 seconds. Starting forward Janelle Salaün received a Veronica Burton in the high post and beat her defender, connecting on what would be the final basket of the game with 1:00 left.

With the win, the Valkyries now move ahead of the Mystics in the standings, currently sitting in eighth place in the league and holding the final playoff spot.

PERFECT START

The Valkyries got off to a quick start in D.C., making their first six field goal attempts of the game. Temi Fágbénlé and Janelle Salaün scored the team's first 10 points as the Valkyries scored 30 points in the first quarter, their second highest scoring opening quarter of the season.

The Valkyries shot 10-for-14 (71.4%) from the field in the frame, including 5-for-8 (62.5%) from 3-point range as they took a 10-point lead heading into the second quarter.

BURTON'S DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Veronica Burton recorded the second double of here career on Thursday night, recording 10 points and 10 assists in the victory, while also adding seven rebounds.

RUPERT FROM DISTANCE

Iliana Rupert made her first career start on Thursday and made her presence felt early. Rupert hit three first quarter 3-pointers, tying her career-high.

Rupert finished the game with 11 points, seven rebounds and a team-high two steals.

MARTIN'S SPARK OFF THE BENCH

Kate Martin was a spark plug off the bench, recording a team-high 14 points in 23 minutes of action.

Martin made some clutch baskets in the contest, including her 3-pointer to close out the third quarter and give the Valkyries a seven-point lead heading into the final frame.

TIP REACHES 10,000 MINUTES

Tiffany Hayes surpassed 10,000 career minutes on Thursday night, becoming just the 42nd player in WNBA history to reach the milestone, and one of 10 active players.

Hayes is the 23rd player in league history to eclipse 10,000 minutes, 4,800 points, 1,200 rebounds and 350 steals in their career.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries complete their back-to-back set against the Chicago Sky on Friday night (4 p.m.; ION) before heading to Las Vegas to meet the Aces on Sunday (3 p.m.; KPIX, KMAX). The Valkyries return to Ballhalla on Wednesday night to host the Aces (7 p.m.; KPIX, KMAX, NBATV).







