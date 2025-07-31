Maddy Siegrist to Return on Friday against Indiana Fever

Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings third-year forward Maddy Siegrist will be available to play on Friday against the Indiana Fever. Siegrist has missed the last 17 games recovering from an anterolateral tibial plateau fracture in her right knee.

Siegrist averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over 11 games this season, including a 15-point, 11-rebound showing in the June 8 contest against the Minnesota Lynx. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft has averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting .489 from the field over 77 career games.

With Siegrist returning, the Wings will have 11 available players for just the third time since May. Dallas is no longer eligible to sign a hardship contract; Grace Berger's second seven-day hardship contract was completed on July 30.







