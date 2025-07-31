Mystics vs. Valkyries Postgame Notes - July 31, 2025

July 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

WASHINGTON MYSTICS vs. GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES

July 31, 2025

Mystics 67 - Valkyries 68

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (67) Citron (16) Austin (9) Sutton (6)

Valkyries (68) Martin(14) Burton & Rupert (7) Burton (10)

Mystics Game Notes:

Sonia Citron led the Mystics with 16 points, adding two steals and a block.

She has scored 10+ points in four consecutive games.

It marked her 10th multi-steal game of the season, ranking third among WNBA rookies.

This was her seventh game with at least one block and steal, tied for third-most amongst rookies this season.

Kiki Iriafen recorded 10 points and five rebounds.

She notched her 17th career game with 10+ points and 5+ rebounds, the most among all rookies this season.

Her 19th double-digit scoring game this season ranks fifth all-time Mystics rookies.

Sug Sutton dished a season-high six assists.

It marked her fourth game this season with five or more assists.

Additional Notes:

Washington allowed just six points in the fourth quarter, their lowest total allowed in a quarter this season.

This is the fewest points the Mystics have allowed in a regulation quarter since May 8th, 2022, (4 points in the 2nd quarter at Minnesota).

The Mystics held Golden State to 22 second-half points, a season-low for points allowed in a half.

The team matched a season-high with eight blocks.

Emily Engstler, Brittney Sykes, and Shakira Austin each recorded multiple blocks - the first time three Mystics players have done so in a game since June 20, 2019, at Las Vegas (Elena Della Donne, Aerial Powers and LaToya Sanders).

Washington outscored Golden State in points in the paint, 32-16.







