Mystics vs. Valkyries Postgame Notes - July 31, 2025
July 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics News Release
WASHINGTON MYSTICS vs. GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES
July 31, 2025
Mystics 67 - Valkyries 68
High Points High Rebounds High Assists
Mystics (67) Citron (16) Austin (9) Sutton (6)
Valkyries (68) Martin(14) Burton & Rupert (7) Burton (10)
Please see the attached game book for a full box score and breakdown of tonight's game.
Mystics Game Notes:
Sonia Citron led the Mystics with 16 points, adding two steals and a block.
She has scored 10+ points in four consecutive games.
It marked her 10th multi-steal game of the season, ranking third among WNBA rookies.
This was her seventh game with at least one block and steal, tied for third-most amongst rookies this season.
Kiki Iriafen recorded 10 points and five rebounds.
She notched her 17th career game with 10+ points and 5+ rebounds, the most among all rookies this season.
Her 19th double-digit scoring game this season ranks fifth all-time Mystics rookies.
Sug Sutton dished a season-high six assists.
It marked her fourth game this season with five or more assists.
Additional Notes:
Washington allowed just six points in the fourth quarter, their lowest total allowed in a quarter this season.
This is the fewest points the Mystics have allowed in a regulation quarter since May 8th, 2022, (4 points in the 2nd quarter at Minnesota).
The Mystics held Golden State to 22 second-half points, a season-low for points allowed in a half.
The team matched a season-high with eight blocks.
Emily Engstler, Brittney Sykes, and Shakira Austin each recorded multiple blocks - the first time three Mystics players have done so in a game since June 20, 2019, at Las Vegas (Elena Della Donne, Aerial Powers and LaToya Sanders).
Washington outscored Golden State in points in the paint, 32-16.
