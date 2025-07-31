Postgame Notes: MIN vs NYL (7.30.25)

July 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 100 (23-5), NEW YORK LIBERTY 93 (17-9)

July 30, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Napheesa Collier delivered a game-high 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting (68.8%) and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. Tonight marked Collier's fifth 30+ point performance of the season, tying her career high for such games in a single season (five, 2023).

Collier's 30-point performance is the 14th of her career, passing Seimone Augustus (13) for the second-most 30+ point games in franchise history.

Facilitating the offense, Courtney Williams tied a career-high 13 assists, including a career-best eight in the first half. Williams surpassed 175 total assists on the season and moved into eighth place on the Lynx all-time assists leaderboard, totaling 699 and surpassing Rebekkah Brunson (691).

Kayla McBride scored 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting (57.1%), including going 5-of-9 from three and 2-of-4 from the line. McBride also chipped in three rebounds and five assists during the contest, marking her fifth game scoring 20+ points this season.

Alanna Smith tallied 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting (71.4%), going 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. Smith added five rebounds and three assists and three blocks, marking her second game this season with 10+ points, five+ rebounds and three+ blocks.

Jessica Shepard moved into 10th place on the Lynx all-time rebounds list tonight, totaling 674, while also finishing with eight points, seven rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Team Notes

The Lynx topped 100+ points against the Liberty for just the second time in franchise history, recording their second highest scoring performance ever against New York (previously 102 on June 21, 2012). Tonight's contest is the fourth time this season and 31st in franchise history that Minnesota has scored at least 100 points.

Minnesota recorded a season-high 15 made three-pointers, shooting 48.4%% (15-of-31) from deep. The effort was led by McBride (5-of-9) and Bridget Carleton (3-of-8). With tonight's performance, the Lynx have now made 10+ three-pointers in 6 of their last 8 games.

The Lynx recorded 28 assists tonight which is tied for their third-highest total of the season, including 13 dished out by Williams. Minnesota finished with an efficient 28-to-11 assist-to-turnover ratio and now leads the league in the category with a 1.83 ratio also while averaging 20.8 assists per game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.