Postgame Notes: MIN vs ATL (7.27.25)

July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNESOTA LYNX 86 (22-5), Atlanta Dream 90 (15-10)

July 27, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with a game-high 32 points on 14-of-18 shooting (77.8%), including 2-of-3 from deep and 2-of-3 from the line, also adding eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks during the contest. Collier's performance marks the first 30 point/five+ rebound/five+ assists/four+ steal game in franchise history and becoming the eighth player in WNBA history to post the line.

Tonight was Collier's 13th career 30+ point game, passing Katie Smith (12), and is now tied with Seimone Augustus for the second-most 30+ point games in Lynx franchise history.

Alanna Smith added 12 points tonight, including three rebounds, a steal and a block. This marks Smith's third straight game with at least a steal and a block, and her seventh consecutive game recording a rejection.

Courtney Williams finished with 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting (41.7%). Williams also added nine assists, one block and a steal. With her ninth assist tonight at the 4:39 mark of the fourth quarter, Williams moved into 23rd on the WNBA all-time assist leaderboard, passing Katie Smith (1,258), and totaling 1,259 assists in her 316 games played.

In 13:57 minutes off the bench, Natisha Hiedeman reached her 1,500th career point in the fourth quarter at 8:53. Hiedeman finished with 10 points, shooting 4-for-6 from the field (66.7%), including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, and three assists. Scoring the entirety of her points in the fourth quarter, Hiedeman accounted for 7 of the first 9 points in the final quarter.

Team Notes

Minnesota's 86 points came on 56.1% shooting from the field (37-of-66), marking their third-best field-goal percentage of the season. The effort was led by Collier who posted 32 points on 14-of-18 (77.8%) shooting.

The Lynx's bench tallied 27 points, marking the 12th game this season Minnesota's bench has scored 15+ in a game. The effort was led by Hiedeman (10) and Diamond Miller (8) who combined for 18 points off the bench.

Minnesota only made it to the line eight times tonight, marking the third time this season the Lynx have shot fewer than eight free throws in a game.







