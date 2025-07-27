Sky Fall to Fever at United Center 78-93

July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky lost to the Indiana Fever, 78-93 in the United Center on Sunday, July 27. The Sky are now 7-18 on the season, 4-8 at home and 1-10 against the Eastern Conference.

Today's game marked the second-ever WNBA game in the United Center with a total attendance of 19,601 - the largest attendance in Chicago Sky history. The game also marked the seventh in WNBA history to see multiple players (Rachel Banham and Kelsey Mitchell) put up 25 or more points, and six or more made three-pointers (Across the Timeline).

Banham led the Sky in scoring and assists, putting up a season high 26 points along with five assists. Her six shots from long range were on 54.5% shooting and she was three points away from a career high in points (29).

Kamilla Cardoso recorded a double-double, her fifth of the season and third in a row, with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Kia Nurse had 14 points and six rebounds, while Rebecca Allen added 13 points, four assists and three steals.

Mitchell recorded a season high of 35 points, scoring 10 in the third quarter to help the Fever hold off the Sky's late-game surge. Her seven three-point shots were on 70.0% shooting, adding six assists, two rebounds and three steals. She was the first player in WNBA history to finish a game with 35 or more points, seven or more three-pointers, six or more assists and three or more steals (Across the Timeline).

Aliyah Boston recorded her 10th double-double of the season with 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. In just her third year, she became the fastest center in WNBA history to reach 100 assists in a season, with only Candace Parker having one more 10-point, 10-rebound, five-assist game before their 24th birthday. Parker recorded 11 games and Boston currently has 10 (Across the Timeline).

More highlights include:

Rachel Banham is up to 11 straight games with multiple made three-pointers

Chloe Bibby made her Indiana Fever debut in the first quarter

Kelsey Mitchell reached 200 career steals and passed Erica Wheeler (199) for seventh in franchise history

Mitchell became the first player in Indiana franchise history to score 35 points in under 30 minutes

NEXT UP: The Chicago Sky go on the road to play the Washington Mystics for the third time this season on Tuesday, July 29, inside CareFirst Arena. Chicago are 0-2 against Washington this year and 34-39 against them all time.

In their most recent matchup, the Sky lost by two points as Angel Reese led the team with 22 points, four assists and 15 rebounds. Shakira Austin led the Mystics in scoring with 15 points, while Washington rookie Kiki Iriafen recorded a double-double that rounded out her game with 11 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

During their first game, Rachel Banham had three steals in her first three minutes - tying her career high for steals in a game. Ariel Atkins also tied her career high in assists, notching seven.

The next game between the Sky and Mystics tips off at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

The Fever went on a 26-8 run from 8:14 to 0:22 in the first quarter

Indiana went on a 15-6 run from 4:04 to 0:50 in the second quarter

The Sky went on a 13-5 run from 7:48 to 5:18 in the third quarter

Indiana went on a 19-6 run from 5:03 to 0:00 in the third quarter

Chicago went on a 10-2 run from 6:01 to 4:41 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sky recorded three blocks in the first quarter

Indiana shot 50.0% from the field in the first quarter (11 of 22)

The Fever tallied six steals in the first quarter

The Sky were outscored 13-26 in the first quarter

The Fever's bench outscored the Sky's 29-4

Indiana tied a current season-high with 15 steals, scoring 31 points off Chicago turnovers

The two teams combined for 21 three-pointers

The Fever notched 26 assists to the Sky's 17

CHICAGO NOTES:

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for 10 of the Sky's 26 points in the second quarter (eight points, two points created from assists)

Rachel Banham accounted for 13 of Chicago's 26 points in the second quarter (11 points, two points created from assists)

Banham accounted for nine of the Sky's 22 points in the third quarter (seven points, two points created from one assist)

Rebecca Allen accounted for ten of Chicago's 17 points in the fourth quarter (eight points, two points created from one assist)

INDIANA NOTES:

Kelsey Mitchell accounted for 15 of the Fever's 26 points in the first quarter (11 points, four points created from assists)

Mitchell accounted for 20 points of Indiana's 24 points in the third quarter (15 points, five points created from two assists)

