Aces Deliver Win No. 100 to Becky Hammon with 106-80 Defeat of Wings

July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Six members of the Las Vegas Aces (13-13) squad scored in double figures in helping head coach Becky Hammon secure her 100th WNBA victory with a 106-80 win over the Dallas Wings (7-19) on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

Jackie Young led all scorers with 24 points and dished out 8 assists, Jewell Loyd came off the bench for 20 points, Kierstan Bell got her second career start and produced a career-high 19 points, A'ja Wilson had a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards to go with 7 assists, NaLyssa Smith added 11 points and 7 caroms and Chelsea Gray chipped in 10 points and passed out 8 dimes.

Four Dallas players scored in double figures, led by Arike Ogunbowale's 18.

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 27, Dallas 27)

The Aces started the game by going ahead 12-4, but the momentum swung the other way as Dallas scored the next 9 points to move in front 13-12. Back-to-back 3s put the Aces back on top, 18-13, and they never again trailed the remainder of the quarter. The Aces, who had 8 assists on 9 made field goals, shot an even 50% from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point; Dallas made 58.8% of theirs and were 2 of 4 from distance. Young was 4 of 5 behind the arc and finished with 14 points, Ogunbowale scored 8 for the Wings.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 56, Dallas 44)

Dallas briefly reclaimed a 31-29 lead in the first 80 seconds of the quarter before the Aces countered with a 7-0 spurt. Dallas tied up the game for the fifth and final time at 36-all with 5:51 on the clock. Nine seconds later, Bell popped in the first of back-to-back treys and the Aces never fell behind the remainder of the game. Las Vegas slowly increased its advantage, going up by as many as 14, 54-50, with less than 2 minutes on the clock and took a 12-point lead into the locker room. The Aces made 45.5% of their field goal attempts and 40% (4-10 3pt FGs) from distance, while limiting Dallas to 41.2% from the field and 0 of 4 from afar. The Aces also tallied 11 points from 6 Dallas turnovers, while giving up just 2 points off 3 miscues. Bell led with 8 points and Haley Jones scored 5 for Dallas.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 73, Dallas 58)

The scoring slowed in the third quarter-the Aces scored the first 4 points over the initial 3:19 of play. Dallas then outscored Las Vegas 14-8 as the score closed to single digits, 67-58, at 1:11. However, back-to-back 3s by Loyd from opposite corners gave the Aces a 15-point lead heading into the final frame. The Aces shooting cooled to 33% (6-18 FGs) from the floor; but the Wings dropped to an icy 22.2% (4-18 FGs). All 6 of the Aces field goals were assisted. Loyd and Dallas' Teaira McCowan scored team-highs of 6 apiece.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 106, Dallas 80)

Dallas made a stab at coming back, getting to within 11 points, 73-62 at 9:36, but never got closer. The Aces shot a blistering 68.8% from the floor and hit 4 of 9 of their 3-point attempts, while holding Dallas to 33.3% overall and 2 of 7 from distance. Loyd scored 9 points and McCowan topped Dallas with 6.

KEY STATS

The Aces finished the game shooting 48.6% (36-74 FGs) from the floor and 41.7% (15-36 3pt FGs) from 3-point; the Wings shot 38% (30-79 FGs) and 21.1% (4-19 3pt FGs) from distance.

The Aces gave up 10 points off 10 turnovers and scored 26 from Dallas' 12 miscues.

Las Vegas dished out a season-high 30 assists on their 36 made field goals.

The Dallas bench outscored the Las Vegas reserves 32-28.

The Wings held a 38-37 edge on the boards.

The Aces outscored the Wings 18-13 on second chances and 16-7 on the fast break, but were bested by Dallas 46-34 points in the paint.

SCORE BY PERIOD

1 2 3 4 Final

Aces 27 29 17 33 106

Wings 27 17 14 22 80

GAME NOTES

With the win, Hammon became the third-fastest WNBA coach to reach 100 career victories, doing so in 142 games, which is bettered only by No. 2 Van Chancellor (125) and Michael Cooper (124).

Wilson has now tallied 109 double-doubles in her 7+ years in the league, which is 6th-most in WNBA history, behind No. 5 Nneka Ogwumike (113) and third among current players.

Loyd (5,817) passed Brittney Griner (5,803) for No. 18 on the league's all-time scoring list and needs 25 more to pass Hammon (5,841) for No. 17. Wilson (5,257) is back up to No. 24 and yo-yoing with No. 25 Skylar Diggins (5,251) for all-time points. No. 23 is Lindsay Whalen (5,523).

Wilson entered the game needing 2 field goals made to pass Hammon (1,915) and move into No. 25 for WNBA career FGM. She made 5 and now has 1,919. No. 24 is Katie Douglas (1,926).

Wilson needed 4 free throws made to pass Sylvia Fowles (1,352) to take No. 15 on that all-time list. She made 3 and now has 1,352. No. 14 is Skylar Diggins (1,378).

Young, who was 4 of 4 from the line has now made 30 consecutive free throws dating to the 4th quarter against NYL on July 8.

The 106 points scored is a season high for the Aces team (104 vs. Golden State, July 12)

Young's 8 assists and 5 3-pointers made are both season highs (7 assists twice, last vs Atlanta, July 22; 4 3-pointers made vs Seattle, June 20)

Kierstan Bell started for the second time in her career. The first was at Los Angeles on June 27, 2022.

The Aces were without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy) and Kiah Stokes (illness).

UP NEXT: The Aces conclude their four-game road swing with a Tuesday, July 29, game at Los Angeles (11-14) at Crypto.com Arena. The game, which tips at 7 p.m. PT, will air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV.







