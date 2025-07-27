Sellout Sees Wings Fall to Vegas

July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings fell to the Las Vegas Aces, 106-80, at College Park Center on Sunday afternoon. A sellout crowd supported the Wings in their first home outing since the All-Star break, marking the sixth sellout of 2025 and fifth of the regular season. Dallas moves to 7-19 overall with the result as Las Vegas improves to 13-13.

Four Wings scored in double figures, headlined by Teaira McCowan as the post recorded her first double-double of the year with season highs of 12 points and 13 rebounds in 17 minutes of play. Haley Jones followed with a season-high 15 points, marking the first time in her career she has recorded four consecutive games with 10+ points. Arike Ogunbowale added 18 points and dished four assists.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Las Vegas Young (24) Wilson (10) Young, Gray (8)

Dallas Ogunbowale (18) McCowan (13) Quinerly (5)

First Quarter: Dallas 27, Las Vegas 27

Dallas featured a starting lineup of JJ Quinerly, Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, Luisa Geiselsöder and Li Yueru for the first time this season; it marked Carrington's first start since June 13 against the Aces. Las Vegas opened the afternoon with a 12-4 run, fueled by four points from A'ja Wilson before Dallas answered with a 9-0 run to claim its first lead.

Ogunbowale paced Dallas with eight points and two assists as the Wings and Aces traded buckets for the remainder of the quarter. Jones added seven points off the bench after subbing into the game midway through the first. Jackie Young accounted for over half of the Aces' first-quarter points with four makes from behind the arc. After holding Wilson scoreless in the opening minutes of the game, Dallas totaled a 16-8 advantage in the paint for the first quarter.

Second Quarter: Dallas 17, Las Vegas 29

The Wings remained within a possession of the Aces before Jewell Loyd kicked off a 22-9 Las Vegas run with five consecutive points. Dallas' deficit eclipsed double-digits as NaLyssa Smith made a putback lay-in to force a Wings timeout.

Jones and Ogunbowale combined for 24 of Dallas' 44 in the first half, with 12 points each. Jones added another five points in the second to tally 12 points, three rebounds, one assist and a block while Ogunbowale recorded 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Three Aces ended the half in double figures, with Young's 14 leading the game. Dallas' paint advantage nearly doubled in the second as the Wings went 7-of-11 underneath the basket to outpace Las Vegas 30-16 for the half.

Third Quarter: Dallas 14, Las Vegas 17

McCowan recorded six points and grabbed 10 boards in just six minutes of play in the third, adding a spark off the bench as the Wings offense stalled to begin the second half. McCowan's 10 rebounds tied her season high. There were just 10 combined makes from the floor as the Wings shot 22.2% and the Aces shot 33.3% from the field.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 22, Las Vegas 33

Las Vegas opened the fourth on a 12-4 run, extending its lead to 16 points. Young, Loyd and Kierstan Bell combined for 24 points as the Aces tallied 33 points in the fourth, the most the Wings have allowed in the fourth quarter this season. McCowan headlined Dallas with six points and two rebounds in the final stanza.

On the afternoon, the Wings shot 38 percent from the field, 21.1 percent from three and 76.2 percent from the charity stripe compared to the Aces at 48.6, 41.7 and 79.2, respectively. Dallas committed 12 turnovers resulting in 26 Las Vegas points.

All five members of the Aces starting core finished in double figures, led by 24 points from Young, who went 8-of-11 from the floor. Loyd added 20 points off the bench

Dallas will play its second game of a back-to-back tomorrow night as it hosts the reigning WNBA Champions New York Liberty. The first meeting between the two teams this season will air nationally on ESPN, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. C.T.







