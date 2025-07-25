Sports Teams Launch 'Texas Sport for Healing Fund' and National Auction to Support Hill Country Flood Relief

July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - In response to the devastating flooding in Central Texas, the Dallas Wings and 40 other local and national professional sports organizations have joined efforts to launch the "Texas Sport for Healing Fund." Starting today, fans can support relief efforts through a national online auction featuring over 150 pieces of rare sports memorabilia from more than 80 sports teams and players.

This fund will support both immediate relief efforts and long-term recovery for the communities directly impacted by the flooding. The auction will close on Friday, August 8 and all auction proceeds will support the Texas Sport for Healing Fund.

The following organizations, including representatives from multiple professional sports leagues in Texas, have come together to provide the initial funding:

Austin FC

Austin Marathon

Austin Spurs

Bryson DeChambeau Foundation

Cleburne Railroaders

Circuit of The Americas

Dal-las Cowboys

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Stars Dallas Trinity FC

Dallas Wings Community Foundation

El Paso Locomotive FC

Faith Fight Finish Foundation

FC Dallas

Frisco RoughRiders

Houston Astros

Houston Dynamo

Houston Dash

Houston Rockets

Houston SaberCats

Houston Texans

Hunt Sports Group

The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation

Just Keep Livin' Foundation

LOVB Austin

LOVB Houston

Meredith and Scottie Scheffler

NBA Foundation

NBA Players Association

Nolan Ryan Foundation

PBR Austin Gamblers

PBR Texas Rattlers

Round Rock Express

REV Entertainment

San Antonio FC

San Antonio Missions

San Antonio Spurs

Texas Legends

Texas Rangers

Texas Stars

The US Tennis Association

This investment will better the lives of those affected by the flooding by providing long-term improvements such as access to mental health resources, community programming and the creation of safe places where young people can come together and heal from tragedy. Collectively, these teams have already contributed over $6.3 million to flood relief efforts to date, with funds going to support various organizations including the Texas Sport for Healing Fund. SS&E is managing the fund in conjunction with San Antonio Area Foundation (SAF). A panel of representatives from the founding teams will work collaboratively with SAF, alongside Central Texas community partners and local organizations on the ground, to routinely evaluate and identify additional recipients as needs evolve.







