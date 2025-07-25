Sports Teams Launch 'Texas Sport for Healing Fund' and National Auction to Support Hill Country Flood Relief
July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - In response to the devastating flooding in Central Texas, the Dallas Wings and 40 other local and national professional sports organizations have joined efforts to launch the "Texas Sport for Healing Fund." Starting today, fans can support relief efforts through a national online auction featuring over 150 pieces of rare sports memorabilia from more than 80 sports teams and players.
This fund will support both immediate relief efforts and long-term recovery for the communities directly impacted by the flooding. The auction will close on Friday, August 8 and all auction proceeds will support the Texas Sport for Healing Fund.
The following organizations, including representatives from multiple professional sports leagues in Texas, have come together to provide the initial funding:
Austin FC
Austin Marathon
Austin Spurs
Bryson DeChambeau Foundation
Cleburne Railroaders
Circuit of The Americas
Dal-las Cowboys
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Stars Dallas Trinity FC
Dallas Wings Community Foundation
El Paso Locomotive FC
Faith Fight Finish Foundation
FC Dallas
Frisco RoughRiders
Houston Astros
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dash
Houston Rockets
Houston SaberCats
Houston Texans
Hunt Sports Group
The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation
Just Keep Livin' Foundation
LOVB Austin
LOVB Houston
Meredith and Scottie Scheffler
NBA Foundation
NBA Players Association
Nolan Ryan Foundation
PBR Austin Gamblers
PBR Texas Rattlers
Round Rock Express
REV Entertainment
San Antonio FC
San Antonio Missions
San Antonio Spurs
Texas Legends
Texas Rangers
Texas Stars
The US Tennis Association
This investment will better the lives of those affected by the flooding by providing long-term improvements such as access to mental health resources, community programming and the creation of safe places where young people can come together and heal from tragedy. Collectively, these teams have already contributed over $6.3 million to flood relief efforts to date, with funds going to support various organizations including the Texas Sport for Healing Fund. SS&E is managing the fund in conjunction with San Antonio Area Foundation (SAF). A panel of representatives from the founding teams will work collaboratively with SAF, alongside Central Texas community partners and local organizations on the ground, to routinely evaluate and identify additional recipients as needs evolve.
