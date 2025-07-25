Kayla Thornton Undergoes Succesful Knee Surgery
July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton, who suffered an injury to her right knee earlier this week in practice, underwent a successful surgery earlier today in San Francisco. Thornton will be out for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season and will begin the rehabilitation process immediately.
A 2025 WNBA All-Star, Thornton appeared and started in 22 games with the Valkyries this season, averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.
For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.
