Kayla Thornton Undergoes Succesful Knee Surgery

July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton, who suffered an injury to her right knee earlier this week in practice, underwent a successful surgery earlier today in San Francisco. Thornton will be out for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season and will begin the rehabilitation process immediately.

A 2025 WNBA All-Star, Thornton appeared and started in 22 games with the Valkyries this season, averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

